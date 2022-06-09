‘Joker’ director confirms sequel, reveals working title in Instagram post

Joker is returning. In an Instagram post on 8 June, director Todd Phillips confirmed for the first time that the sequel to the acclaimed 2019 film about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime’ is in the works.

Of the two pictures Phillips shared on Instagram, the first showed the cover of the script and the working title. The second one was a picture of actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played Joker in the first film, reading the script.

Phillips did not write a caption alongside the pictures.

Here’s what we know so far about the Joker sequel

The working title

The script has been written by Phillips and Scott Silver, both of whom also worked on the first film. The working title of the film, Joker: Folie à deux, is a reference to a medical term for a shared psychotic disorder affecting two or more people.

However, Warner Bros., the maker of the 2019 film, has not yet commented on Phillips’ Instagram post.

Joker transformed how people see the supervillain

Joker was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019, earning more than USD 1 billion at the box office globally, despite being made on a modest budget.

The film was praised for steering away from how the iconic DC comic book character has generally been portrayed across films, television serials and comic books over the years.

Phillips’ Joker was made to appear more like an anti-hero than a supervillain, turning the character into a man forced to go to extremes by circumstances beyond his control than a cunning, conniving hoodlum who went dangerously insane.

In the film, Phoenix plays a troubled comedian named Arthur Fleck. Unable to bear the pressure of a demanding and unforgiving world, Fleck resorts to extreme violence. In the process, he unwittingly ignites chaos in Gotham City, while himself becoming a kind of folk hero for the masses.

Joker earned 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best director, and went on to win two Oscars. While Phoenix won for best actor, Hildur Guðnadóttir, the film’s composer, won the award for best original score.

(Main and Featured images: Niko Tavernise – © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./IMDb)