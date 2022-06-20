‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and 4 other new releases this week to put on your must-watch list

As June is nearing an end, the lineup of new releases this week is fun and diverse.

With big-budget Hindi movies and regional content on the line, the entertainment needs are taken care of. From a Dharma movie to thrillers to Tamil movies, there is something for everyone. While there is a theatrical release, there’s plenty of OTT content as well. Let’s take a look what this week has in store for us.

New releases this week to look forward to

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

An upcoming comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, this is one of the biggest and most awaited releases of this year. This multi-starrer stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor along with Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. A movie about marriages across generations, this is a complete family entertainer for the cine-goers.

Release date: June 24, 2022

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Written and directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment Studios, this film features Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. This is the story of a simple man, who battles both wild animals and administrative corruption. Pankaj Tripathi plays Gangaram, who wants to give up his life so that the families in his village benefit from the government scheme promised to help the family of tiger attack victims. The story of courage and selflessness, this story is based on true events.

Release date: June 24, 2022

Forensic

Starring Vikrant Massey as forensic officer Johnny and Radhika Apte as police officer Megha, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in roles. The trailer starts with the murders of young girls on their birthday in Mussoorie, when Apte’s character gets informed of the murder and is joined by Massey’s character in investigation. But as the trailer progresses, we see something unusual about the character. Catch the movie on Zee5 this weekend to find out more.

Release date: June 24, 2022

Nenjuku Needhi

A Tamil political drama, this film releases on Sony LIV this Thursday. Directed by Arunraja Kamaraj and produced by Boney Kapoor, this film is the remake of the Hindi film Article 15, which was highly acclaimed by critics and audiences. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran, and Shivani Rajashekar in leading roles and is something that will be interesting to watch out for.

Release date: June 23, 2022

Avrodh S2

Back with a second season, Avrodh stars the Bengali heartthrob Abir Chatterjee as the leading man. While the first was based on the first chapter of Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s celebrated book India’s Most Fearless, this one is based on Chapter 9 of the book. The film also star Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar and Sanjay Suri and others.

Release date: June 24, 2022

Hero Image and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram