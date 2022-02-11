Jurassic World Dominion trailer: The OG Jurassic Park trio returns to help with dino mayhem

The first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion was released by Universal Pictures on 10 February 2022. The film marks the final instalment in the new trilogy of the epic dinosaur saga and follows the events depicted in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Colin Trevorrow, who was behind the first two films of the new trilogy, returns as writer and director of the final part. The film releases on 10 June.

What we know about Jurassic World Dominion so far

The cast

All of the main leads in the previous two films reprise their roles in Jurassic World Dominion.

Chris Pratt is back as the swashbuckling dino trainer Owen Grady. Bryce Dallas Howard reprises her role of Claire Dearing. Other returning cast members include Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb. BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Mamoudou Athie and Scott Haze are two of the new faces.

Excitement is high especially as the three OG characters from the Jurassic Park trilogy (1993-2001).

Fans will see Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm returning to the franchise.

A world where humans and dinosaurs must co-exist

Four years after they escaped into the world of humans in Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs and humans are forced to co-exist.

The trailer gives a much deeper look into how the two dominant species are adjusting to the new reality. Humans are obviously as much in danger from the apex predators among the dinosaurs as much as the dinosaurs are from the humans.

The trailer shows Grady and his pack of trainers chasing a group of Parasaurolophus across a snowy landscape. There are scenes showing people looking in awe as gigantic but docile dinosaurs roam about.

As expected, there are some thrilling action scenes, featuring the famous Velociraptors and the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Grady, Dearing and others of the group try to protect themselves from the more dangerous Allosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus (the flying dinosaur). In one scene, Grady is chased by a dinosaur that looks like a Velociraptor.

There is also a glimpse of the Mosasaurus in the oceans and a dinosaur more vicious and larger than the T-Rex.

Several fan-favourite moments from the original trilogy are also teased in the new trailer. One of them is where both Grady and Grant together remark “don’t move” to the rest of the group as an apex predator emerges from the forests.

“Bigger, why do they always have to go bigger?!” remarks Malcolm as the trailer ends.



(Main and Featured images: IMDb)