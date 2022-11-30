‘Money Heist: Korea’ season 2 and other new K-dramas releasing in December

K-dramas create ‘sticky’ memories that stick with you for a long time. An episode of Boys Over Flowers (2009), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), Crash Landing On You (2019) or It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) is enough to make viewers turn to the genre. After all, two beautiful people going through quite the drama to eventually fall in love always makes one’s bingeing experience memorable. But there’s much more to K-dramas than fairy-tale romances and looks like the upcoming month has in store, quite the unusual lot of K-dramas to pique one’s curiosity. Hence, we bring you some of the unmissable K-dramas releasing in December 2022. With an impressive arsenal of gripping storylines, crackling chemistry between leads and thoughtful executions by stellar cast, this list is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

While the ‘K’ in the dramas kept winning throughout 2022 with incredible releases, November was quite oxymoronic with both light dramas such as Call My Agent and serial killer crime thrillers such as Somebody. However, December being the month of holidays and celebrations, it looks more promising and the best time to binge-watch. Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, Connect, Money Heist: Korea Season 2 and Big Bet are just a few of the K-dramas releasing in December 2022. There’s a lot more in store for all K-drama enthusiasts. So keep your snacks handy, and get ready to binge and chill.

Here are some of the most anticipated K-dramas perfect for your winter bingeing sessions

(Hero and Main Image: Courtesy disneypluskr/Instagram)

