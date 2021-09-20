Music and beyond: K-pop celebrities who are dating each other

Did you know these K-pop celebrities are dating each other?

K-pop music and idols have won our hearts with their fashion, impressive work and stunning performances. However, netizens cannot have enough of their favourite stars and want to know all about their personal lives. If you already didn’t know this, dating in the K-pop industry isn’t a piece of cake. In a 2018 article, CNN reported a “no dating” clause in some of the contracts of K-pop artists, and they are not allowed to divulge personal information to their fans.

The article further quotes Korean music executive Bernie Cho who explains why some agencies have such contracts. He says, “Scandals involving drinking, drugs, or even dating not only make waves in the entertainment news section but also the finance news section because many of the biggest Korean music management companies are also publicly traded stocks on the Korean stock exchange. Sensational headlines can take a serious hit on the bottom line.”

However, some K-pop icons have dared to tread on rough terrains of being together and have set new relationship goals for you, too. From adorable pictures to heart-warming gestures — you name it, and they have done it.

Here are some K-pop celebrities dating each other and breaking the Internet with their love.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun-yeol

Image credit: @hyeri_0609/Instagram

Who knew that a TV show would play cupid for two of the most popular stars in South Korea? Sparks flew when K-pop band Girl’s Day’s member Hyeri met Ryu Jun-yeol on the sets of their 2015 tvN show Reply 1988.

Amidst spending time on the set of the show and indulging in Instagram banter, a strong friendship developed between the two. The couple got so attached that Hyeri got emotional while shooting the 18th episode — the famous scene where Hun-yeol’s character Jung-hwan confesses his feelings for Duk-seon, played by Hyeri, in Reply 1988.

Jun-yeol revealed the same in Answer Me Ryu Jun Yeol on Naver’s V App. He said, “When we filmed (the confession) scene, Hyeri cried so much. While she was preparing to act as Duk-seon, she also personally felt like she was saying goodbye to Jung-hwan. She probably felt like she wouldn’t be able to interact with Jung-hwan in the future, and she cried a lot because of it. She cried to the point where we weren’t able to continue filming.”

In 2017, Jun Yeol’s agency — C-JeS Entertainment — confirmed their relationship with a statement: “Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri recently progressed from being friends to a couple, and they are still in the early stages of their relationship. We apologise to the fans for these surprise dating reports.” The pair has been dating for a couple of years now.

Crush and Joy

Image credit: @_imyour_joy/Instagram

They are the latest pair to join the K-pop couples’ bandwagon. It was only in August this year that the duo made their relationship official, and the news has made their fans ecstatic.

Music labels P Nation and SM Entertainment, who are casting Crush and Joy, respectively, confirmed the couple’s relationship status, saying: “Crush and Joy have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae.”

The couple started as workmates as they collaborated for their song “Mayday” in 2020. But their professional equation soon paved the way for something more personal and romantic. The two remained in touch after their collaboration and soon started dating.

Their mutual love for canines too fueled their feelings for each other.

Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho

Image credit: Starnews/AFP; @sooyoungchoi/Instagram

One of the most lovable couples in South Korea, K-pop troupe Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung-ho have been dating for the past nine years.

The couple never fails to give their fans adorable goals, and have nothing but the best to say about each other in interviews.

In an interview with Marie Claire Korea in 2020, Jung Kyung-ho talked about his girlfriend and had said: “I’ve been dating someone for over eight years, so I think that Choi Sooyoung is what has made me who I am. I’ve become a person while doing what Sooyoung tells me to do and not doing what she tells me not to do. Things like washing my hands before I eat, brushing my teeth before I sleep, not drinking a lot, and wearing neat and attractive clothes. So, I have to listen to what my girlfriend says.”

The actor also revealed some adorable tidbits about their relationship on tvN‘s Life Bar and shared that he met Sooyoung through a common friend of theirs. He also shared that he had gifted his beau 1000 roses on their 1000th day of being together. They are still going strong as a couple.

Hyuna and Dawn

Image credit: @hyunah_aa/Instagram

Did you know that Hyuna and Dawn’s agency Cube Entertainment ended their respective contracts, shortly after the two confirmed dating each other?

Former 4MINUTE member Hyuna and ex-Pentagon member Dawn started dating in 2016 when they worked together in the K-pop trio Triple H. According to The Korea Herald in September 2018, the South Korean entertainment company said in a statement, “We decided the trust is broken and cannot be saved, so we are kicking the two out of the company.”

However, prominent South Korean website Naver released Cube Entertainment CEO Shin Dae-nam’s statement denying all rumours when their pictures started doing the rounds of the internet.

“The expulsion of Hyuna and E’Dawn is under discussion, but not a confirmed issue. The artist’s opinion is also important, so it is a matter to be decided carefully through the process of collecting opinions,” he said.

It won’t be wrong to say that they have faced many highs and lows, but they have managed to stay together.

Both Hyuna and Dawn are known to be quite vocal about their relationship. In a 2018 interview, the pair confirmed their relationship, following which Cube Entertainment had ended their contracts. The artists are now being handled by PSY’s P Nation.

Earlier this year, the couple appeared on SBS’s My Ugly Duckling. They shared details of their love life. In a candid chat, Dawn shared how he gets the chills when Hyuna calls him by his real name.

“When she calls me by my real name, I get chills. My real name is Kim Hyo Jong, but she usually calls me by a term of endearment or just ‘DAWN’. If I do something wrong, though, she’ll call me by my real name. It’s scary to be called by your full name, but the final ‘Hyo Jong’ is really scary too,” he said.

They have been dating for almost five years now. Their relationship is everything dreams are made of.

Ryeowook and Ari

@tahiti__ari/Instagram

Joining the list of K-pop celebrities dating each other are K-pop band Super Junior’s Ryeowook and Ari, a former member of South Korean girl group Tahiti. It was a chance encounter when the two met through an acquaintance. They were enamoured by each other and have been dating since then.

The couple always manages to send their fans in a tizzy. Ryeowook and Ari were confirmed to be dating in 2020. The news of their relationship was vouched by Label SJ which handles Super Junior.

South Korean news outlet SpoTVNews also reported that Label SJ had confirmed the couple’s relationship. The label had said, “We confirmed that Ryeowook and Ari are in a romantic relationship after they were first close as senior and junior artists.”

Main and Featured image: Courtesy @_imyour_joy/Instagram