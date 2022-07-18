On our radar: Kajol teases her web-series debut with a DDLJ throwback

Popular actress Kajol took the nostalgic route to announce her web-series debut with Disney +Hotstar. The teaser titled Debut Of A Star features iconic dialogues from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), building anticipation around the show. Here’s what we know so far.

For the teaser, Kajol took a few cues from the wildly-popular 1995 movie’s script. In particular, this included the iconic and humorous ‘palat’ (translated, turn around) banter, which was recreated in the 42-second video and uploaded on Disney + Hotstar’s official YouTube channel. While not much is known about the show as of yet, the streaming platform hinted that an exciting production was in the works with the words, “kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge,” (translated, something’s happening, you wouldn’t understand).

Kajol is tapping into digital formats with new web series

Kuch kuch ho raha hai, tum nahi samjhoge.

Can you guess what we’re up to? 🤩 @itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/3pzmgn6PGy — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 18, 2022

In the short video, Kajol is seen standing with her back facing towards the camera as a person off-screen states a few creatively tweaked renditions of the iconic DDLJ ‘palat’ dialogue, urging her to turn around. This is reminiscent of a similar scene in the movie and culminates in the actress stating, “Haan haan mein he hun, aur kaun hoga?” (translated ‘Yes, it’s me. Who else would it be?’). She then adds that she’d be bringing a new series to the OTT platform.

In a news report by the Indian Express, Kajol expressed her excitement at the new venture. ““Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on,” she said before adding, “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix flick Tribhanga. Helmed by Renuka Shahane, the film marked her OTT debut in January last year. She will also be seen in Salaam Venky, directed by award-winning director Revathi. This will also feature Aamir Khan, Vishal Jethwa, and Ahana Kumra.

All images: Courtesy Disney + Hotstar