‘Emergency’ teaser release: Kangana transforms into Indira Gandhi for the film

Donning grey hair, spectacles and a crisp cotton saree, Kangana Ranaut has geared up for her next directorial venture, Emergency.

On July 14, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share the first look and a teaser of sorts of her upcoming film Emergency. Playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, the shooting for the film is underway under Kangana’s production banner, Manikarnika Films. Let’s take a look at the teaser of this much-awaited film.

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency film teaser

A powerful woman with a dynamic personality, Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, the only female prime minister of India.

The first look teaser of the film opens with a man attending a phone call; he soon walks towards a huge office. A woman can be seen standing in the hall as she looks at some files. The man asks her that the President of the US Richard Nixon wanted to know if they can address her as ‘Madam’. She first gives a nod of approval, and later tells him to convey to the President of the US that she is addressed as ‘Sir’, not ‘Madam’.

From the first look of the film, Ranaut looks to have effortlessly nailed the look, body language and mannerisms of the former PM down to the T! The man behind Kangana’s look in this film is Academy award-winning prosthetic make-up artist David Malinowski who helped her transform into the former Prime Minister.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Kangana Ranaut