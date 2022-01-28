Kanye West announces Feburary release date for ‘DONDA 2’

To the fans waiting for Kanye West’s next explosive album with bated breath, it’s time to rejoice because part 2 of Ye’s ‘DONDA’ is officially here. West confirmed that the release is just around the corner and will be unveiled on a once-in-a-century, numerology-approved date, 2/22/22.

Kanye West reveals release date of ‘DONDA 2’

It is scheduled to be released through GOOD Music on February 22 and distributed by Def Jam Records. West began recording the album in early September 2021. Executive produced by Future, we can be sure that the album will be 2 good!

Ye revealed the release date of DONDA2 on January 27 in an Instagram post. He is taking the spotlight off his personal life as he’s mostly in headlines surrounding his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. The first instalment of Donda honouring his late mother was a 26 track collection.

The announcement post is an image of his childhood home up in flames, reborn in billboard form, with the record’s release date around the corner. The caption reads “DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE.”

Speculations and hushed rumours of this brand new follow-up project being in the works were rife since the beginning of the year. The most recent proof came from Memphis emcee Moneybagg Yo who shared a screenshot of a conversation with the artist, which revealed information about a track that they worked on. Additionally, Ye was also seen sweating in the studio alongside DJ Khaled. However, it’s still not confirmed whether this will be included in the record. This will be West’s 11th studio album release.

Kanye West’s other projects

West released his latest single “Eazy,” featuring the Game, earlier this month. A$AP Rocky, the Game, Moneybagg Yo, and producer Mike Dean are also some of the artists that were recently spotted and photographed in the studio with Ye.

West has been fodder for headlines and tabloids owing to his romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. He also reportedly has a disregarded demand to be given the final cut and approval for the long overdue three part documentary, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which releases on Netflix on February 16.

West will also be one of the headliners at the 2022 Coachella festival.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)