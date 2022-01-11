Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ to premiere on Netflix on 16 Feb

Fans of Ye, the rapper and record producer who changed his name from Kanye West, can pencil in to 16 February in their calendars, with Netflix releasing jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a three-part documentary series on the artist.

Netflix shared a teaser of the documentary on 10 January 2022. Lasting less than a minute, it shows a clip of Ye from 2002, in which he is speaking to rapper Rhymefest. Other famous names who have been professionally associated with the Grammy Award winner also appear in the clip.

Here’s all we know about jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

What does the teaser show?

In the jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy teaser, Ye and Rhymefest are seen sharing a friendly banter.

“Me and Fest got into an argument. I feel like he disrespected me, man. Tried to say I wasn’t a genius, shit,” Ye says.

Rhymefest responds, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?”

The teaser then goes on to show Ye’s life over the years. There are flashes from his debut event, The Life of Pablo, and appearances of illustrious names, including Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, with whom Ye has worked.

The teaser also shows footage of his mother, Donda, who passed away in 2007.

A documentary ‘21 years in the making’

“The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades,” describes Netflix on its site.

The streaming giant also says that it is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

On the official site of the docuseries, a ticker at the bottom of the screen reads: “Twenty-one years in the making,” implying the time covered in jeen-yuhs.

Earlier reports on jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

In 2021, Billboard had reported that Netflix acquired the documentary for USD 30 million, but Variety later said that the figure may not be accurate.

Nonetheless, the docuseries promises to show previously unreleased footage of Ye taken by his collaborators Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

Other jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy releases

Those who will attend the virtual Sundance Film Festival will get to see jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on 23 January, a few weeks before the Netflix release.

The first part, titled Act 1 (Vision), will be played in theatres for a day on 10 February.

Hero and Featured images: Angela Weiss/AFP