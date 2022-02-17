Kapil Sharma to work in Nandita Das’ next film; Twitter is already excited

In what may come as a surprise to cinephiles across the country, comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to be directed by Nandita Das in his next movie. The movie will be produced by Applause Entertainment and Sharma will be seen alongside Shahana Goswami.

Twitter is excited about the news of Kapil Sharma’s new movie. The comedian has been a household name for a decade now, thanks to his superhit television show The Kapil Sharma Show, earlier known as Comedy Nights With Kapil. Sharma took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans.

“Your Order is Placed. Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Need your blessings,” the comedian tweeted.

✅ 🍽️ Your Order is Placed 📦 🛵

Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Need your blessings 🙏#ShahanaGoswami @sunil_chainani @RanjibMazumder @prasoon_garg @devnidhib @SamirPatil pic.twitter.com/V6NwW3UOCv — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 17, 2022

According to a press release shared by Applause Entertainment on its official Twitter handle, Sharma will play the role of a food delivery rider in the yet-untitled movie. He will share the screen with the talented Shahana Goswami, who will be seen in the role of his on-screen wife. The film will be based in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, and the filming will begin later this month.

Writer-director-producer Nandita Das is known for her artsy movies, which cater to a niche audience. This would be the first time that Das is collaborating with someone who has such a mass appeal. According to the press release shared by Applause, the reason why Das chose Sharma is the fact that he is a true representation of the common man. The filmmaker is sure that Sharma will succeed in entertaining the Indian audiences with his natural candidness.

If the producer of the film Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment is to be believed, Das had first approached the production house with the idea as a short film. But since the production house loved the script, they requested her to turn it into a full feature film.

Sharma is excited about the project, and the reason behind his excitement is the fact that he will be directed by Das. The comedian feels that Das has a distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detail. Goswami is also excited to be working again with Das after her OTT success Firaaq.

Sharma was last seen in his Netflix stand-up special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.