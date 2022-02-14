10 romantic movies that top the list for the king of romance, Karan Johar

Karan Johar and his movies are synonymous with love. Romance is the glue that holds the blockbuster director’s filmography together. We caught up with Karan Johar to seek movie reccos for Valentine’s Day. Here are his 10 all-time favourite movies to binge-watch.

Karan Johar’s favourite romantic films

Roman Holiday

Roman Holiday is the first film that KJo ever watched. Starring Gregory Peck and the beautiful Audrey Hepburn, Roman Holiday is the story of a spiritless and protected crown princess falling in love with an American journalist in Rome. It was directed by William Wyler. Hepburn’s remarkable performance bagged her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The love story tells us how someone can enter your life out of nowhere and help you escape the monotony and obligations of everyday life.

Sleepless in Seatle

Sleepless in Seattle is about an eight-year-old kid trying to find a lover for his widowed father. The Oscar-winning rom-com starred the iconic duo of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Hank’s character Sam Baldwin is trying to cope with the loss of his beloved wife and hasn’t contemplated dating again. Seeing his father sad, the young Jonah, played by Ross Malinger, tries to help his father find love. The thoughtful kid ends up calling a radio show on Christmas eve, which ends in Sam sharing his grief with the listeners. Ryan’s character Annie Reed is among those touched by Sam’s story. Is she the one?

When Harry Met Sally

Another classic romantic drama, When Harry Met Sally is one of those cinematic masterpieces that every cinephile should watch at least once. Directed by prolific filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, the American film stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the lead roles. The movie is based on the perennial question of whether men and women can ever be just platonic friends. Harry Burns (Crystal) and Sally Albright (Ryan) befriend each other and try to stay as friends who can sleep together. But then, the inevitable happens, and love finds its way.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

The legendary DDLJ was also KJo’s first movie as an actor. The director was seen in the role of Raj Malhotra’s friend Rocky. A few years ago, KJo had shared an Instagram post about the iconic movie, in which he talked about his indelible memories from the film’s set. The movie continues to win the hearts of millions to date. Shahrukh Khan’s character Raj meets Kajol’s Simran on a Euro trip, and the two end up falling head over heels in love with each other. Simran is already engaged to a man of his father’s choice. Will the ‘dilwala’ Raj succeed in making Simran his ‘dulhaniya’?

Love Actually

The 2003 multi-starrer movie is funny, irresistible, and heartwarming. Probably one of the most-watched movies ever, it served as an eye-opener for the young and restless in terms of matters of love and relationships. The movie takes its viewers through the story of nine individuals and the complexities of love that surround their lives. The blockbuster rom-com showed the world that age is just a number, and it’s perfectly fine to fall for someone not your age. Directed by Richard Curtis, the movie starred Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Laura Linney, and Alan Rickman in important roles.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

KJo loves his own directorial debut as much he loves the other movies on this list. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always hold a special place in the hearts of the 90s kids. The movie had an important lesson for its viewers on second chances. The classic love triangle won many awards and accolades for KJo after its release in 1998. Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) are best friends in college. Tina (Rani Mukherjee) enters Rahul’s life, and the two enter wedlock. After Tina’s tragic demise, their daughter Anjali tries to reconnect her father with his college friend Anjali.

500 Days of Summer

KJo describes 500 Days of Summer as a supremely indie space love story with a lot of charm and a lot of love. The movie talks about the problems of one-sided love and how one can handle the heartbreak that such love brings along. The off-beat rom-com was directed by Mark Webb and starred Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Perhaps one of the most realistic movies about love and heartbreak, 500 Days of Summer has been narrated through its protagonist Tom’s (Gordon-Levitt) perspective. Tom grew up watching too many Hollywood romances and holds unrealistic expectations. He is a firm believer in the concept of finding ‘the one’, but reality strikes him when he meets Summer (Deschanel).

Kal Ho Na Ho

The heartwrenching story of Naina (Preity Zinta) and Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) still brings tears to our eyes. Directed by Nikhil Adwani and produced by KJo, Kal Ho Na Ho is a love triangle. Apart from the stellar performances by its lead actors, what makes it such a soul-touching gem is its fantastic music. Every song was a chartbuster, and the title track, sung beautifully by Sonu Nigam, has stayed with music lovers. Naina is a shy girl afraid to fall in love because of her mother’s past experiences. Aman enters her life and teaches her how to love herself and live life to its fullest.KJo thinks it’s a sad love story but maintains that love is sad sometimes and comes with a lot of pain.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

One of the most celebrated films of our times, this super hit story by Dharma Productions continues to be a comfort movie for all cinema lovers. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the movie narrates the story of Kabir Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor), aka Bunny and Naina Talwar (Deepika Padukone), and their friends Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapoor). Naina reunites with her classmates from school on a trip to Manali and instantly falls for the charming Bunny. But Bunny has big dreams of globetrotting the world. Destiny brings the two together after years when they meet at Aditi’s wedding in Udaipur.