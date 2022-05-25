Karan Johar rings in his 50th with the announcement of his first action film

Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to celebrate his 50th birthday, giving fans an insight into what the future holds by announcing his first action film. Shooting is expected to begin two months after the release of the much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Filmmaker and fashion mogul Karan Johar recently turned 50. To celebrate, he penned a long, heartfelt message on Instagram that reflected on his journey in Bollywood so far. The Kapoor and Sons director stated that he’s been “living life without any apologies,” and considers filmmaking to be his biggest passion. He followed this up with the announcement of his next directorial venture – his first-ever action flick.

Shooting for Karan Johar’s first action film is set to begin in April 2023

Currently untitled, the shooting for the action film is set to commence after the release of his flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Expressing his excitement regarding the same, Johar stated that although he has taken long gaps between films in the past, his next venture will only be two months apart.

In his post, pegged a “note of reflection and one of immense excitement,” Johar said, “I turned 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it’s kind of a mid-point of my life but I can’t help my wannabe millennial self from existing.” He further added, “I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I’m blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artists perform in front of my privileged eye…These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile!”

The filmmaker, who is known to have delivered several hits and launched some of the most successful actors, went on to add, “I’m grateful for the brickbats, bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls…All of it!!! It’s all been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth.” He signed off by seeking blessings and offering love.

As per a news report by Times Now, the director also hosted a grand birthday bash at YRF Studios, with several celebrities in attendance. Johar’s current venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a romantic drama that marks his return to filmmaking after five years and also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

