All the glitz and glam from Karan Johar’s starry bash

It’s time to talk about a series of glamorous looks courtesy of the Karan Johar bash, dedicated to honour Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s global TV Chief.

Bollywood stars are no strangers when it comes to organising galas and making starry appearances at the same. From wrap-up parties, and birthday bashes to success parties the B-town clan never misses a chance to celebrate with their near and dear ones. Speaking of which, after being glued to the gram for the Alia-Ranbir wedding, we have another episode of starry appearances for you to gush over.

The quintessential B-Town party host, Karan Johar, organised a stunning get-together at his place last night along with Apoorva Mehta co-hosting the event. The Karan Johar bash was all glitz and glamour giving us an impression of nothing less than that of the red carpet. The ace filmmaker and the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta made sure to invite all the who’s who of Bollywood.

All the fashionable looks from the Karan Johar bash

Karan Johar’s bash was flat-out dedicated to the Netflix Global TV chief, Bela Bajaria. She made a daunting appearance in a black and white coordinated outfit. Johar’s gesture to honour Bela Bajaria sure served us the incentive to spot some dashing #OOTN. From our quirky star, Ranveer Singh arriving in his Lamborghini to the new bride in town, Alia Bhatt looking like an aquatic beauty, the Karan Johar bash was worth the hype.

B-town divas like Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey were spotted all dolled up in their glam outfits. Furthermore, star couples Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, and Madhuri Dixit along with Shriram Nene made an eye-catching appearance too. Apart from this, the King Khan of B-town, Shahrukh Khan made yet another secret appearance at the filmmaker’s bash.

These images are all the tea you need from the Karan Johar bash

A special mention for the ace designer, Manish Malhotra for giving us all the tea from the bash by sharing some starry shots on his gram on Sunday night. Having a look at these glamorous images sure got us rid of that #FOMO

Hero and Feature images courtesy: Instagram