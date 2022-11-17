Karan Tacker talks about his new role and breaking away from television

A new look and a whole lot of gumption. Actor Karan Tacker talks about breaking away from television, and playing the role of an earnest police officer in Neeraj Pandey’s latest Netflix series, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’.

He is the breakout star of television, the good-looking and buff lead character. He’s a household name and face when it comes to prime-time television, yet when you see him in the Netflix series, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ traversing the hinterlands of Bihar, he is almost unrecognisable. Actor Karan Tacker embraces a new chapter with the gritty cop drama set between 2000 and 2006 when Bihar had the highest crime rate in the country and the lowest conviction rate. The show, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ is directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Neeraj Pandey (who has worked previously with Tacker in the Hotstar series, ‘Special OPS’).

Playing the role of a righteous police officer, Amit Lodha, who is in a standoff against the local criminals and a moral battle against corruption. The role of a cop comes with many challenges for Karan Tacker as he moulds not only his physique but also his image as a chocolate boy for this series. We catch up with the actor on his journey and making bigger strides.

Karan Tacker on his look in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’:

There’s a creative reason for everything. People know me in a certain way, so my first thought was that I need to look like a cop. ‘Woh jo mooch hoti na is a sign of being assertive.’ It’s a sign of seniority. It’s a sign of respect. So even when you watch the show, the moustache comes in at a certain creatively written point when the character develops a kind of respect from his peers, subordinates, and his seniors, or when he does start to take on that kind of responsibility.

On dropping his workout regime to get a lean local cop look:

I’ve always been a fit guy, somebody who works out regularly. But for the show, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ which is set in 2006, I couldn’t sport that buff look as the idea of going to a gym and working out didn’t exist then, especially for a cop in Bihar. I am playing the role of an IPS officer who is naturally lean, fit and plays tennis. So I stopped working out and changed my diet to a simple meal of dal chawal as that’s the staple diet of an avergae Indian person. I feel once you start thinking from the character’s perspective, you face/look starts moulding itself to be like them.

On the challenges of shooting for ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ in Jharkand:

Acting, in itself, is a challenging industry to work in. And that’s not just for the actor but the entire crew. For instance, the weather is always a challenge as you often end up shooting winter scenes in the sweltering summer heat. We were shooting six hours away from Ranchi in a small district in Jharkand where there is no electricity, limited supplies and you’re basically cut off from urban life. Even the accommodation is the homes of the locals and not a fancy five-star but these nuances mould you better for the role. You live a disciplined routine with early morning shoots, and simple facilities and even your personal belongings are limited. At the same time, you also discover a new aspect of the country and discover how beautiful Jharkand is with ample greenery, clear skies and beautiful roads.

On shifting genres:

I took a break from television, because I felt like I was creatively being stunted as there’s only so much you can do in TV. It was a long hiatus but I found a mentor in Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, who are the producers of Friday Film Works, and my first stint with them was with ‘Special OPS’. When they offered me this role, I was ecstatic as it’s every actor’s dream to play a cop. There is a certain amount of respect for donning the uniform and playing a police officer. It was a very calculated decision to leave TV when I was at the peak of my career on television. Because it’s always nice to be remembered for the best work that you did versus when you got washed out. So it was a very active thought that, okay, fine, this is the best time to exit. Even if I need to come back to doing television, at least the last thing that I did on TV was very successful. So that was the idea. And of course, there is always a point in your life where you have to take the plunge, a leap of faith. So that’s what I did.

