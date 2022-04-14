‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ teaser: All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser is out. The much-awaited film is gearing towards its release and will take you down memory lane. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film marks the return of the haunted haveli, quirky tantriks, befuddling mantras and a real ghost.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser, cast, and release date

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser

The horror comedy’s short glimpse opens with shots of a giant dark door with an eerie background score, Aami Je Tumar. The teaser manages to spook and entertain in the first few seconds, giving a hint of a real ghost and introducing Kartik Aaryan’s character. The actor will be seen playing the role of Rooh Baba, who looks quite similar to Dr Aditya Shrivastav, essayed by Akshay Kumar in the film’s prequel.

Kartik Aaryan, along with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s team, took to his official social media handle and shared the teaser. He captioned his Instagram clip saying, “Rooh Baba is coming… Beware Manjulika !!” along with the names of the cast and crew.

Similarities with Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Being a sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reminds us of the first part of the franchise. However, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to push the envelope a little further by showcasing all the elements with a higher intensity. One of the best things about this teaser is Rajpal Yadav, aka Chhota Pandit. The glimpse of the funny tantrik walking with the main lead and trying to ward off the evil with his stick was enough to raise our expectations from the horror-comedy.

Apart from the characters and the spooky haveli, the title track and Aami Je Tumar in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice will bring back old memories from the Akshay Kumar starrer.

The cast

Besides the lead actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is packed with a promising ensemble cast. Ace artists including Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Amar Upadhyay, and Milind Gunaji, among others, will be seen playing pivotal roles.

More about the film

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s Tseries, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed and written by Aneez Bazmi. The filming of the horror-comedy began on 9 October 2019 and was supposed to hit the theatres on July 31 2020. However, it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now release on May 20 2022.

Hero image: Courtesy YouTube/ Tseries; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@kartikaaryan