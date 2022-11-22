Swanky cars to a plush apartment: Know all about Kartik Aaryan’s net worth and more

He is Bollywood’s new chocolate boy. He’s had everyone charmed with his infectious smile and carefree persona and his wittiness is contagious. Put up your hands together for Kartik Aaryan! One of the rising stars of Bollywood. That he has proved his mettle as an actor we already know but he growing to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood comes as a delightful surprise for his admirers. And with Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik Aryan’s net worth is soaring high.

For those who remember, Kartik Aaryan’s four-minute-long soliloquy on why it’s hard to understand women from his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama is what got him noticed. While viewers found it hilarious and applauded his style of delivery, he strengthened his foundation as an actor with these four minutes. The film was a sleeper hit, he received a nomination for the best male debut and then there was no looking back. It’s been quite a journey since then for this Gwalior lad who found his calling to stardom while pursuing an engineering degree.

From sharing a flat with 12 aspiring actors to owning his own residence in Mumbai’s posh neighbourhood, Kartik Aryan Tiwari has come a long way. With a net worth of over Rs 36 crores, Kartik Aaryan is the star to watch out for. While you romanticise the latest heartthrob of Bollywood who turned 32 today, here’s looking at the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star who’s made name, fame and is now raking in moolahs.

Expensive things owned by Kartik Aaryan

An avant-garde residence

This would seem straight out of a script but indeed, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor purchased the same flat that he once lived in as a paying guest when he first came to Mumbai. Located in the posh bylanes of Versova in Mumbai, the swanky apartment was bought for a whopping Rs 1.60 crores.

Luxe designer clothing

Those dapper looks come with a hefty price we’ll have to tell you. Kartik Aaryan loves to flaunt his good looks in style. His wardrobe boasts of quite a many high-end brands. Not to forget, the Skull Zipped jacket by Mastermind Japan that went viral when he made a debut on the Koffee With Karan couch way back in 2018. While the unique print and typography had people falling for it, it costs a bomb. The jacket alone is worth Rs 4.5 lakhs.

Fleet of luxurious cars

Kartik Aaryan loves speed and that’s quite evident from the choicest of luxury vehicles that lines up in his garage. From owing a Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 crores to getting gifted a Rs 4.7 crore McLaren GT from film producer Bhushan Kumar, Kartik Aaryan sure has the swankiest of automobiles. That he is a car aficionado is proved by the uber-luxurious fleet he owns which includes a BMW 5 Series worth Rs 85 lakhs and a Mini Cooper S Convertible worth over Rs 40 lakhs.

Movies, endorsements and more

The actor charges anywhere between Rs 5 crores to Rs 7 crores per movie. That’s not all, Aaryan endorses brands including BOAT, OPPO, Emami, Fair and Handsome, Veet Men, Armani Exchange Men’s Watches, and ITC’s Engage deodorants, to name a few.

