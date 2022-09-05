Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Anurag Basu on Aashiqui 3, shares first look of the film and says it’s ‘dream come true’

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with Anurag Basu on Aashiqui 3. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement by sharing a picture with Anurag Basu, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He also unveiled the first look of the third instalment of Aashiqui and captioned it as, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.”

The original Aashiqui hit cinemas in 1990 and was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 by director Mohit Suri, and starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was a huge success at the box office.

According to Variety, the third instalment of the franchise will be a spiritual successor. Aashiqui 3’s music will be composed by Pritam, who has previously collaborated with Anurag Basu in films like Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos.

Kartik told Variety, “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on it is like a ‘dream come true’. I feel privileged and grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Basu, whose last directorial was Ludo on Netflix, said the Aashiqui franchise remains quite close to the fans. “The aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one,” the filmmaker said.

On the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is slated to be released on February 10, 2023. He is also working on Satya Prem Ki Katha, Freddy, Captain India and Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-titled action film.

(Featured image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan)