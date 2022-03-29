What is Pravin Tambe’s real story, the man behind the story of ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’

In a sport that openly advocates and promotes young talent, a player made his debut at 41 and changed the way people look at cricket. That’s Pravin Tambe for you. But what is Pravin Tambe’s real story that inspired Rahul Dravid?

Releasing on Disney + Hotstar on April 1, Kaun Pravin Tambe? has been garnering a lot of attention ever since its trailer dropped. Based on the inspirational story of cricketer Pravin Tambe, this movie is the latest to join the bandwagon of sports biopics in Bollywood. With a truly heartening story of a man who cracked the code for ‘impossible’ in cricket, let’s take a look at the real story behind this biopic.

Who is Pravin Tambe?

Pravin Vijay Tambe is an Indian cricketer, but his story and struggles are what makes him so extraordinary. At the age of 41, he made his debut in first-class cricket when he was selected for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in 2013.

Until IPL, his only ever experience with top-level cricket was when he was named in the Mumbai Ranji probables back in 2000.

What is Pravin Tambe’s real story?

Pravin Tambe was born on October 8, 1971, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to parents Vijay Tambe and Jyoti Tambe. He got married to Vaishali and is the father of two adorable kids.

When Tambe was a child, he was quite fascinated with cricket and wanted to make a career as a fast bowler. His Orient Shipping captain Ajay Kadam motivated him to give leg spin a try.

When he grew up, he would play club cricket on the weekends while managing a job during the week. He worked hard to make a name for himself in the Mumbai club cricket structure, but that never worked out for him. Tambe was then spotted by Sandeep Patil at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, where the former was impressed by Tambe’s bowling skills. He later made it to Mumbai Ranji probables in 2000. But that was the closest he ever got to professional cricket.

As we see in the trailer, Tambe, whose first love was cricket, was persistently tried to be convinced by his parents to get a job and earn a living. That is when he decided to only get a job at a company that takes part in cricket tournaments.

Despite all the struggles and rejections, Tambe kept pursuing his love for the game and continued playing club cricket in Mumbai for 20 long years until he was spotted by Rahul Dravid and selected for IPL 2013.

Pravin Tambe’s IPL career

Even after being picked up for IPL, life was not easy for Tambe. Rahul Dravid was questioned by the team’s CEO regarding the selection of a 41-year-old when the team promotes young talent. Not just that, Tambe was also made fun of because of his age at the practice nets. But Tambe used this opportunity to train and learn from his mentors like Dravid, Shave Watson and Brad Hogg.

During IPL 2014, Tambe made a brilliant hattrick against Kolkata Knight Riders and bagged the title of the Player of the Match. That season, he was also the holder of the Purple Cap for taking the highest number of wickets.

In 2016, Tambe played for Gujarat Lions and in 2017, for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Finally, in the 2020 IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Tambe.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? cast and more

Shreyas Talpade as Pravin Tambe

Playing the titular role, Shreyas Talpade is back with this sports biopic. He plays the 41-year-old cricketer who battles all odds to achieve his dream, and he was called an inspiration by none other than Rahul Dravid himself.

Anjali Patil as Pravin Tambe’s wife

Marathi actress Anjali Patil plays Tambe’s wife. In the trailer, we can see how his marriage takes a backseat, due to his undying passion and dedication for cricket. Patil was awarded the IFFI Best Actor Award (Female) Silver Peacock Award at the 43rd International Film Festival of India for her role in the Sri Lankan film, With You Without You.

Ashish Vidyarthi as Pravin Tambe’s coach

Ashish Vidyarthi will be seen playing the role of Tambe’s coach, the one who encouraged him to give leg spin a try and never gave up on him. Ashish Vidyarthi is an actor who works in multilingual films and is known for a lot of famous films like Vaastav: The Reality, Aligarh and more.

Parambrata Chatterjee as Rajat Sanyal

Eminent Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee is making his way in Bollywood and OTT releases with this impeccable acting and smart choice of roles. Here, he plays the role of famous sportswriter Rajat Sanyal, who spots Tambe during his club cricket matches.

The movie also stars Chayya Kadam as Tambe’s mother and Arun Nalawade as Tambe’s father.

