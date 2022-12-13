Diving into the true story of IPS officer Amit Lodha in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’

“I thought life will go straight up. I thought I will become the DGP of Bihar very soon and then I had a massive fall. The government changed and I was relegated to a post where there were no bodyguards, no bungalows, and no salary. I started feeling I was a superstar and all my fans have deserted me”. This excerpt isn’t from a film but was once the reality of IPS officer Amit Lodha on whom the latest Netflix web series Khakee has been picturised. Here’s to unravelling the true story behind Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey of M.S. Dhoni fame, Khakee starring actor Karan Tacker revolves around the life of celebrated police officer who made a mark at quite a young age. Interestingly the Netflix web series has been inspired from the book – Bihar Diaries written by Lodha who reminisced his time as a cop in the eastern state.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter true story

Khakee or Khaki loosely translates to a dull greenish or brownish-yellow colour uniform usually worn by police personnel and soldiers and this vestment is what fascinated the real hero of the story – Amit Lodha. Born in Rajasthan, the decorated IPS officer was inclined towards men in Khakee from the very beginning but never imagined that he himself would don the uniform. Remarkably, Lodha’s maternal grandfather was an IAS officer. A student par excellence, Amit Lodha cracked the prestigious IIT entrance examination on his first attempt. However, as reported by Indian Express, the IIT journey wasn’t a smooth one as Lodha recalls himself being a misfit.

Coming to the reel Khakee, Amit Lodha’s journey in the eastern belt has been portrayed superbly by actor Karan Tacker. With punch lines as intense as ‘Power doesn’t corrupt people, people corrupt power’, Tacker makes for a true hero who’s fighting against all odds to ensure justice. The action scenes are riveting to say the least as the outlaws are played to perfection by a stellar supporting cast that include the likes of Ravi Kisan, Avinash Tiwary, and Jatin Sarna. Kailash Kher’s melodious ballad on Bihar ‘Thok Denge Katta Kapar Mein Aayi Na Hamra Bihar Mein’ casually slips in the complexities that infests the state speaks volume. It also adds a touch of strange eeriness which is then meted by silent gazes and action-driven sequences.

Amit Lodha has spoken extensively of his service days in Bihar and while his book doesn’t mention the dreaded gangster Mahto as the web series does, it does tell the tale of the rigorous chase across several states and how the hoodlum was at last captured.

Amit’s bravery and valour was recognised post this ordeal that riddled Bihar for quite a few years. He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry, and the Internal Security Medal over a period.

Courting Controversies

While there has been praise from all quarters, there have been brickbats as well. Post the success of Khakee, a case has been registered against Amit Lodha and he has been accused of corruption. The top cop has been suspended thereafter. It is alleged that Lodha entered into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post. A report by Indian Express said that those allegations have been deemed as true and thus Amit Lodha has been suspended. Further investigations will be carried out by senior police officers. This is how, the celebrated cop reacted after getting suspended.

Sometimes life can throw you the most difficult challenges, particularly when you are right. It’s during these times your strength of character is reflected. Need your prayers and support to come out victorious — Amit Lodha (@Ipsamitlodha7) December 6, 2022

