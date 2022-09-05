‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser and first look revealed, Salman Khan fans rejoice

Salman Khan shared the first look and teaser of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and needless to say, his fans are overjoyed.

Salman Khan completed 34 years in the film industry on August 26 and on September 5, that is, barely 10 days later, he treated his fans to the title logo and a short teaser of his upcoming film. The film was previously reportedly titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Let us find out more about his new flick that’s already making its way to being one of the most anticipated projects of 2022.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and more

The teaser opens with Salman Khan riding a Cruiser Motorcycle, which then pans to him walking through the valleys of Ladakh. Khan sports a rugged and sturdy look, complete with long hair and sunglasses. Salman Khan took to social media to share this short teaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

One notable aspect from the teaser is that Salman Khan is wearing his iconic bracelet as a pendant on his neck.

In case you haven’t been following, this film has been in the news for a while now, with speculations about what its title would be and who the cast would be. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer. Apart from Khan, the film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the film is slated to release at the end of this year. Last seen in Antim, Salman Khan fans are hoping this upcoming film will create a riot at the box office.

All Images: Screenshots from teaser