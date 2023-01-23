Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are now married!

The much-speculated wedding of the year is finally over. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife. The couple who has always been very low-key about their relationship, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The couple took to Instagram to share the first pictures as husband and wife from the wedding.

Athiya and Rahul dated for over four years. The two were often spotted on each other’s Instagram feed, dropping subtle hints about their relationship. The duo made their love official at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. The actress has since then also accompanied KL Rahul on international tours. The wedding was an intimate affair with a guestlist of about 70 people only. Read on to know more details about the couple’s marriage ceremony.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now husband and wife!

“Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they captioned the post. Athiya also wrote a quote saying, “In your light, I learn how to love,” as she shared pictures with KL Rahul from the wedding. The pictures have gone viral ever since the duo made their wedding Instagram official.

Athiya Shetty’s father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty greeted the media

After the wedding rituals, Suniel Shetty stepped out with his son, Ahan Shetty, to greet the media. Talking to the paparazzi, he revealed, “The wedding was very beautiful, very small, and very close family attended the event. It all went very well. The wedding is now official and now I am officially a father-in-law.”

What did KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wear for the wedding?

For the nuptials, the bride wore a blush pink chikankari lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the floral embellishments and embroidery-heavy bridal outfit with a matching blouse and a semi-sheer dupatta. Athiya opted for a heavy stone-studded choker, earrings, a maang tikka, and delicate kaleerey to accessorise her look. Rahul complemented Athiya in an ivory sherwani, also designed by Khanna.

Are KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty going to throw a reception party?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have many friends in the industry, and will be throwing a party for them soon. Suniel Shetty informed the media that the families will plan the reception only post IPL. For the unversed, IPL 2023 will kickstart in March and culminate with the finals on June 1.

All Images: Courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram