KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are getting married sooner than you think

Out of the many anticipated weddings of 2023, people have been eagerly awaiting updates on Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty’s wedding. The duo has been winning over the Internet with their social media PDA, and the buzz is that the lovebirds might be tying the knot quite soon. Both families are busy with the preparations for the wedding, and will soon be sending out invites to the guests.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty: When is the duo getting hitched?

According to Pinkvilla, the couple has pinned the dates for the wedding in January 2023. The wedding festivities will begin on 21 January and will go on till 23 January. All the details of the wedding will be finalised by the end of December 2022 and the wedding invitation will be sent out by the end of the year as well.

Other details of the wedding

It is also being reported that the wedding will take place keeping all the South Indian rituals in mind. The festivities will include ceremonies like sangeet, mehndi, haldi and more. The functions will take place at Suneil and Mana Shetty’s lavish Khandala Home – Jahaan. Moreover, both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have also finalised their wedding outfits for their intimate wedding.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for over three years now. While Shetty was often spotted on KL Rahul’s Instagram feed, the duo made their relationship official at the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. The bride-to-be is often seen travelling with Rahul on many of his international cricket tours. She also accompanied Rahul to Germany after he went for medical surgery after his IPL 2022 injury.

How did the two meet?

The lovebirds might be big on posting each other on social media, but have rarely talked about the relationship. However, reports suggest that the couple met through a mutual friend and instantly hit it off and it has been a magical journey for them ever since.

