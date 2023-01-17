Know all about ‘Paradyes’, the startup that impressed the sharks like no other

How often have you had to ransack the internet to find a fun hair colour, only because the commercial brands available in the market provide none? Relatable, right? Meet Paradyes, the semi-permanent hair colour brand that comes in the funkiest shades possible, that also made a Shark Tank episode one of the most interesting ones in the hisotry of the show!

Let’s rewind a little. How many times have you seen judges in a Shark Tank episode fight among themselves? Not many a times, right? But how many times have you seen Sharks pitch to a brand to get its nod for an investment? Never! The Ahmedabad-based hair dye brand Paradyes brand did just that.

When entrepreneurs Yushika Jolly and her husband, Siddharth Raghuvanshi came to Shark Tank India Season 2 to pitch their brand as being a one-stop solution in India for funky yet safe hair colour options, it piqued everyone’s interest. Sharks got on board in no time, but that also started a fight amongst them, as everyone wanted a stake in this new-age brand. This led to Sharks even pitching themselves and their expertise to the founders! While the internet is still divided in its opinions about the episode, let’s find out more about this brand that’s got everyone talking, thanks to one Shark Tank episode!

All you need to know about Paradyes

How was Paradyes started?

Founded by 26-year-old Yushika Jolly from Ankleshwar, Paradyes was launched in March 2021. Like most hair colour enthusiasts in India, Jolly too had trouble finding a funky hair colour in the Indian market. But she comes from a background of hair dyes’ raw materials manufacturers and suppliers. Her background helped her have a thorough understanding of hair colours. So throughout college, she kept buying formulations off the internet to concoct her own hair colours. Like all great ideas, this one was born out of passion as well.

Speaking to The Better India, she had said, “My dad had a business that focused on manufacturing the raw materials for hair dyes. So, it was something I grew up seeing. When in London I would often experiment with hair colour combinations and this compelled me to think of the dearth of these options in India.”

What others would see as lack of options in the market, Jolly saw as a business opportunity. On returning from London, with her background and expertise, Jolly set up a lab in Ankleshwar along with her brother, who has a background in chemical engineering. Soon they got R & D experts on board, and after everything was in place, she began her journey of experimenting with dyes and formulations.

What sets this brand apart from its competitors?

Understanding Indian hair, Paradyes is utterly cautious about the formulations it uses to manufacture the dyes. The brand focuses on using herbal hair products like bhringraj, aloe vera etc.

Another great thing about the dyes from this brand is that these are temporary colours, unlike the ones you get in salons, that stay for a good three to four months. Paradyes colours can be washed away as they are basically conditioners with dyes. So after eight to nine washes, the colours fade away and you start getting your base colour back.

What are some of the most popular hair colours from the brand?

Known for its fun and funky hair colour options, the brand is forever experimenting with its colour range. Some of the most interesting hair colour options are the Ruby Wine, Viva Magenta, Rudolphi Blue, Crinkle Violet, Rubra Red, Superba Aqua, Emerald Green, Fuchsia Pop, and Saxony Yellow, among others.

What’s next for Paradyes?

Being on the Shark Tank episode, has given the brand immense popularity and visibility. But what it has also gained is two of the best business minds in India on board. With a joint investment of INR 65 lakhs for 2% equity at a valuation of INR 32.5 crores, they have got Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta backing them.

With this investment, Jolly plans to expand into other verticals of hair colour, and post-colour care and protection. She revealed that right now they are working on a serum and oil for coloured hair, which they are planning to launch soon. Paradyes also wants to foray into permanent hair colours, such as black and brown shades.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram