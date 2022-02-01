Know the net worth of the 7 judges on SonyLiv’s series ‘Shark Tank India’

No matter how much K dramas are worshipped on Indian television, there’s always room for innovative shows like Shark Tank India. The Indian version of the American business reality program has become a sensation among viewers.

If you’ve been living under the rock and still not aware of the concept, this show encourages budding entrepreneurs who can present their never-tried-before business ideas. And then the jury of seven investors, aka Sharks, decides whether or not their idea is worth funding.

As much as Shark Tank India is gaining popularity, the judges have become the talk of the town. The panel consists of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, Co-founder of BoAt Aman Gupta, CEO and founder of People Group Anupam Mittal, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical Namita Thapar, MamaEarth‘s co-founder and chief Ghazal Alagh and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh.

So, brace yourselves as we bring you some inside information about the famous judges’ businesses and their net worth.

Take a look at the net worth of Shark Tank India‘s jury

Ashneer Grover, Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe

You must have heard of the BharatPe app that offers UPI payments and banking services to consumers. Also, the firm provides Bharat Swipe (POS machine) for card acceptance and caters to small businessmen in the country. BharatPe was founded in 2018 by Managing Director and co-founder Ashneer Grover, an ex IITian. He is one of the wealthiest members of the panel in Shark Tank India, with a net worth of Rs 700 crore. For the unversed, Grover has even served as a Chief Financial Officer at a grocery delivery app named Grofers.

Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart

Ever heard of Lenskart? Well, meet its CEO, Peyush Bansal. The IIM Bangalore alumnus, who founded his eyewear website online in 2010, is worth Rs 600 crore. He is a well-known personality in funding new businesses and has invested in firms like inFeedo and dailyobjects.com. For the ones who don’t know, Bansal has also worked at the leading tech giant, Microsoft.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boAt

Another big shot of Shark Tank India jury, Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of a tech company, boAt which was founded in 2015. The firm excels in making speakers, headphones, earphones, and more and have become a strong competing brand in the market over the years. Talking about the net worth of Gupta, he owns around Rs 700 crore and just like Ashneer Grover, he is one of the richest in the judges.

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group

50-yr-old Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of People Group that owns an online matrimonial portal and real estate portal, Shaadi.com and Makaan.com, respectively. Apart from that, he is also known to invest in several big companies like OLA (cab service). Mittal’s net worth is around Rs 185 crore.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Namita Thapar is a big name in India’s leading businesswomen. A Chartered Accountant from Pune, she is well known for being the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Apart from that, Thapar also founded a business training firm called Incredible Ventures Ltd. Her net worth is about Rs 600 crore, making Thapar one of the richest judges among women in Shark Tank India.

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics

CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh, owns a chain of luxury beauty product brands that has become one of the most popular names in cosmetics in India. She is an IIM Ahmedabad pass out with an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. Not just SUGAR Cosmetics, Singh even owns FABBAG, a subscription commerce firm that allows consumers to subscribe and try a new set of global brands monthly.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief of Mamaearth

Everyone has heard of Mamaearth, which offers a range of toiletries and grooming products. The company was co-founded by Ghazal Alagh, whose net worth is around Rs 148 crore. Meanwhile, the businesswoman was also felicitated with Super StartUps Asia Award in 2019 for her venture.

