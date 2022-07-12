Kriti Sanon opens up about her success, relationships, ‘Adipurush’ & more

Kriti Sanon is revelling in the joy of her success and new phase. The actor has seen a lot of success right from her debut but had a major breakthrough with her last release, ‘Mimi’. Just like in the film, her character crosses the threshold from a restless young girl to a responsible woman, Kriti has leapt off the metaphorical threshold into stardom in the last couple of years.

Cover star, Kriti Sanon talks about her upcoming movies and more:

Continuing the streak, LSA India’s cover star has an exemplary lineup with films like ‘Ganpath’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Shehzaada’ and the biggest of all, ‘Adipurush’ all waiting to release on the big screen. As she steps into this new era, she’s soaking in the high of success and gearing up for even the biggest things in the future.

Opening up about this journey and her steady career, Kriti spoke to Analita Seth about the choices she made and the lessons she’s learnt over the last decade. The journey that looks smooth, has had several ups and downs that have made Kriti the artiste and person that she is today. She’s stronger, more bankable and unstoppable now.

Sharing her experiences and the people who have always had her back, Kriti shoots the breeze in this candid interview. Excerpts…

From all the characters you’ve played since your debut in ‘Heropanti’, which has been the most fun to work on?

Fun is actually very subjective. I think as an actor you have a lot of fun doing a particular role when there is a lot of range for you to play with and the character has a lot of layers you can go deep into. I feel like Mimi has been the most challenging but at the same time the most fun to work on. She was really filmy and wanted to become an actress. She’s the best dancer in Mandawa and she was pretty pompous about that. There was that side to her and then there was a different whole journey when she became a surrogate. She had the mood swings and emotions that I could play with as an actor. And then when she turned into a woman with the birth of her child, that was the intense stage of her life and all the emotions that she went through, I think it was fun for, as an actor, to make the character grow from a really nice girl to a very mature woman and selfless mother eventually.

Speaking of ‘Mimi’, do you consider it a turning point or a new phase in your career?

Definitely, I feel like as an artiste you take several journeys with your movies that are milestones in your career. Some are mini-milestones and these mini-steps take you ahead in life. Then there are some that can be called turning points which completely move your graph in a different direction, or introduce a higher jump in a way and open a lot more opportunities in front of you.

‘Mimi’ is probably one such turning point because it has given me a lot more gradation as an actor. I think it also made me grow as a person. I learned so much during the process of it that it opened up layers of me as an actor and as a person. It gave me a lot of confidence as well. These moments help you become less scared and more experimental. You tend to take more risks and I think made people realize my position as an actor and because of that reason, I started getting a lot meatier opportunities and roles. The kind of roles that I have found after ‘Mimi’ are all from very different genres. Now, when people do come to me they do have this thing in mind that they will have to give me something I would get excited about as an actor.

So, Kriti, when was the last time in your career you felt this way?

A few films haven’t been released yet so I don’t know if I should say it or not but I can talk about my experience on ‘Adipurush’. It was a role and a world that I was a little bit nervous to be a part of and step into because I didn’t know that world and I didn’t know what I was going to do and how I was going to play a part that that holds so much importance in our religion and our history. With that weight, you feel responsible. You’re playing such an iconic character and apart. So I think I was nervous when I was stepping into it. Also, the whole world of blue screen and chroma throws you off and you take some time to get accustomed to that ambience. There’s a lot left to your own imagination and your reactions to what you imagine in front of you. So it was a first for me, and I wanted to make sure I did justice to the part.

I was fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people, a director like Om (Raut) who himself is so just well researched and so confident about what exactly he wants. At the same time, he gave me the liberty to open my wings. The strength and the purity of the character are something that stayed with me. I remember the last day of the shoot of ‘Adipurush’ I was extremely emotional. It was one of the characters I didn’t want to let go of first. I think that’s when you realise where you are, and what is your level of attachment to that character. You realise all this around the last days of the film.

You have had a transition from a girl-next-door character to these strong women of substance. Do you think this transition came smoothly in your career or was it a conscious effort you had to make for it to happen?

As an actor you always crave for more, you always crave to get the meatier part. Sometimes when I look back I actually feel glad I didn’t have a sudden spike in my career right in the beginning and it’s all been organic for me. I’m slowly and steadily moving forward and upward. I had not been a trained actor, I had not done theatre and I never thought earlier of becoming an actor so whatever I have learnt has been on the job, it’s been on the set. I’d rather have a steady curve and grow with the characters that I am doing than be on the top and get everything in my second film or a third film and then be lost because I don’t know where to go from there.

What has been the biggest lesson and the biggest takeaway in your career?

I think the biggest lesson and takeaway is that your failures and successes are temporary. Things keep changing with every moving day, you just have to listen to your own gut feeling and do what satisfies you from within. What gives you a little more mental peace and happiness while working rather than just following the herd and doing what 10,000 people advise you. At the end of it, doing a film is not about just the end product. There is also a learning curve with the process. And yes, I do also believe that relationships matter a lot. If you are not taking the people who are with you forward then you’re going to end up walking alone eventually and there is no point in that. Relationships matter a lot to me, so my equations with people are extremely important to me, whether it’s my team or if it’s someone else who’s close to me. I do believe that while I’m moving ahead, I don’t want to let go of all of that. I want to take all of that and all those relationships with me.

Who has been the biggest confidant in the industry for you?

There are many but, I think the one I am closest to is Dinesh Vijan, Dinoo. I met him in my third film, ‘Raabta’ and I think that’s when I got close to him. He is like an elder brother, who treats me like a daughter and I know that no matter what happens we both will genuinely wish very well for each other and both have each other’s back.

Mimi, Bitti, Rashmi, and Sairah, which one would Kriti become great friends with in real life and why?

I think either Mimi or Bitti. Both are very real and honest, and so are the others, but these two are also very entertaining. I think I would love dancing around with Mimi, and I think she is very entertaining at the same time very self-confident. She is also someone who really dreams big so I think I would relate to her a lot in that sense.

Has there ever been a movie character, played by a co-star, that you fell in love with?

I think Sushant (Singh Rajput)’s a character in ‘Raabta’. He was a very charming, loveable character. I personally love stories. I love a character that could do everything possible for love. I always seek that in a person.

Tell us a little about your upcoming lineup of movies and what are you working on the days?

I’ve got a bit of a breather right now since most of the films are almost done. I have literally one day left of ‘Ganapath’ and a few days of ‘Shahzada’. I do have a little bit of a break right now because my next film wouldn’t start until September, so I am just enjoying this time with my family. I am working on and off, but not on anything extremely hectic. I am also reading a lot, I have been reading scripts. In the year ahead, I have about four releases, which is really exciting. Three of them are going to be at the end of the year. my year-end is going to be filled with promotions because two films are releasing in November. Then there is ‘Adipurush’ which is going to be coming out at the beginning of next year.

How is your family reacting to this new phased?

they are very happy and proud. Whether it is the IIFA award for Best Actress that I got or the reaction my movie got, I see them very proudly sending that video and pictures around on text message groups to relatives. I see that pride and happiness in their eyes. I do wish I can make them even more proud and also make them travel the world.

What’s the most extravagant gift you got yourself after the success of Mimi?

I want to say my car. It’s too expensive, but I wanted to buy a car upgrade from my old one. I convinced myself to let go and go all out for a car that I would really be excited about. I had worked a lot that year and just felt like gifting it to myself and splurging. I am not that spendthrift. It pains me when I spend money unnecessarily. But it felt like okay and I kind of I deserved it.

What is the next thing you would buy yourself if you ever want to splurge?

I want to save money to buy a really nice house because my parents will eventually move to Mumbai and I feel like I want to buy a sea-facing house in my life which is enough for my family. My mom, ever since my childhood, wanted a house which has a garden where she can have tea, so I don’t know where I’m gonna get that in Mumbai. She always wanted a bungalow with a garden, so I want to fulfil something close to that.