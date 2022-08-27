Inside Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s star-studded wedding bash: All the details

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash in Mumbai was a starry affair, where the who’s who of Bollywood was in attendance.

Go-to fashion designers for many Bollywood A-listers, the duo are tying the knot on August 28 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, where they are keeping it intimate and close-knit with only family and close friends. Before the wedding, the couple threw a bash for their industry friends at IFBE, a community centre in Fort, Mumbai, on August 26. Let’s find out more about the star-studded bash.

All you need to know about Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash

It was truly a Bollywood party. The guest list included Bollywood stars like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rhea Kapoor. The fashion designers on the guest list were Nachiket Barve, Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Khanijo, Ujjawal Dubey, Nishka Lulla, Masaba Gupta, Falguni and Shane Peacock and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in attendance.

The guests dazzled in white and black for the party. Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Jackky Bhagnani, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba, Nachiket Barve, and Sanjay Kapoor all donned black outfits. While stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Natasha Dalal, Akansha Ranjan and Maheep Kapoor were seen making an entry dressed in shades of white.

The bride and groom-to-be went all shimmer in black. Arpita Mehta wore a fishtail-styled lehenga and paired it with a flirty V-neck blouse and sheer black dupatta.

All Images: Courtesy Getty Images