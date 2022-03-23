Kusha Kapila to Prajakta Koli: How Instagram influencers are making it big in Bollywood

They are famous, they are followed, they are loved. Social media Influencers have made a mark for themselves via funny Reels, witty IGTVs and captivating YouTube videos. They are not just a testament to their envious self-confidence but also, in some cases, their acting skills. Thanks to the digital age and the virality of all things epic, some of these Influencers have landed themselves a big Bollywood break.

From Kusha Kapila to Prajakta Koli, we bring you a list of such influencers who have debuted or are set to venture into Bollywood.

Social media influencers making it big in Bollywood

Carry Minati

Ajey Nagar, aka Carry Minati, is a popular name in the cyber world, all thanks to his content on social media. The famous Indian YouTuber who roasts videos and people online is all set to enter Bollywood with a big banner film. He will be debuting on the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer, Runway 34. Carry Minati will be seen essaying the role of a social media sensation, which is quite similar to his real life. Talking about the film, it is based on a true story of Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, where a Boeing 737–800 aircraft had a narrow escape while landing.

Prajakta Koli

Another famous YouTuber who turned into a sensation is Prajakta Koli, also known as, Mostly Sane. The social media influencer turned actor is ready to burst on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. Koli has already done a web series Mismatched, but this time it’s going to be a 70mm screen feature.

Kusha Kapila

If you’re active on Instagram, there are a very few chances that you might not have heard of Kusha Kapila. The social media influencer is popularly known for playing various characters portraying South Delhi girls, including Billi Masi. She made her acting debut with Netflix’s anthology Ghost Stories with Karan Johar’s digital production wing Dharmatic Entertainment. In one of the short stories, she played the role of a social media influencer friend of the main lead, Mrunal Thakur.

Dolly Singh

Fashion blogger turned social media influencer Dolly Singh recently made her acting debut in Netflix’s series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag starring Swara Bhaskar in the lead. Her performance was lauded by all as she played the protagonist’s best friend Kapi. The show also starred standup comedians Varun Thakur and Ravi Patel in supporting roles. And now the web series is all set for another season. Meanwhile, as per reports, Dolly Singh will also be seen in a full-fledged movie soon.

Arun Kushwah

Arun Kushwah is an actor who appears on YouTube videos by TVF and The Screen Patti. And now the artist is all set to switch to big banner production, Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The film is a political comedy where Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of an uneducated politician. Talking about Kushwah, he is popularly known by his screen name Chote Miyan and has already featured in a few series on YouTube.

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is a YouTuber who became a singing sensation over the last few years. Her fame got her a few acting projects, including a Telugu film Krishna Vrinda Vihari which is on the verge of its release. Apart from this, the singer will also be starring in a Hindi film titled Nikamma, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. Before this, Shirley Setia has previously appeared in Marshmello’s video Biba with Shah Rukh Khan and music director Pritam.

Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal is again a popular YouTuber who entered in films with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. The social media influencer shot to fame with his Dubsmash videos, which went viral during 2015. His videos have been constantly trending on YouTube, which made him earn a good amount of social media followers. Not long ago, he was also featured in a web show titled Who’s Your Daddy?

Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar has been a famous name in the digital world. He has hosted several gigs and keeps posting funny YouTube videos. Recently, the influencer turned actor made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh’s 83. The film was based on the Indian cricket team’s first world cup victory in 1983. Khattar essayed the role of Indian wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani. Apart from him, 83 also starred Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu and more in key roles.

