Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ dubbed as an interesting film by netizens

Arjun Kapoor has attempted a fair share of action roles – be it in Gunday or Ek Villain Returns but if you would have seen the Kuttey trailer, you would know it’s something different this time. Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey has released in theatres today and we are sure it’s going to be a winner as early reviews suggest that people as appreciating the Aasmaan Bharadwaj directorial.

While the first look of the film reminded the viewers of Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey, Kuttey is anything but that. With a stellar cast which has the likes of Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen and Kumud Mishra apart from Arjun Kapoor, Kuttey is an action thriller that exposes the corruption which is quite deep-rooted in the society. The plot is simple – two people are tasked with a contract killing job but it’s a mayhem once too many people get involved. Money, gambling, rivalry, all rolled up into a one makes the puzzle even more interesting and that’s what Kuttey is about.

Kuttey: All about Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s film

Tabu is the embodiment of what a rock-solid performance looks like and with a character like Pami she is unparalleled. The way she slips into the skin of a character is sheer magic. Arjun Kapoor as Gopal Tiwari is effortless. His cunning smile, brusque attitude is what shapes the character. Playing Arjun’s second fiddle is Kumud Mishra aka Paaji who deftly handles the matters at hand which is akin to that of a man who carefully dodges among the people in power. Konkona Sharma and Radhika Madan are equally feisty, and their screen presence adds more substance to the crafty plot that has been laid out methodically.

“Jungle ka ik usool sun. Ya toh shikaar karo, ya shikaar bano” – this line is what best describes the film’s overarching plot. With eccentric music, powerful dialogues, and hints of dark comedy, Kuttey makes for a visual treat.

Kuttey review: Twitteratis call it an interesting film

Went to watch #Kuttey without expecting too much… But knowing that Vishal Bhardwaj has written the film & composed its music, with his son Aasmaan making a directorial debut, somewhere you have high hopes. Well, it certainly doesn’t disappoint. Full #kutteyReview out soon. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) January 13, 2023

started the day with @VishalBhardwaj‘s brilliant soundtrack for #kuttey. Gulzar’s lyrics for “Azadi”. and Faiz’s classic “Kuttey” – both have superbly incendiary lyrics. and composed and sung fantastically. 🐕🐕🐕🐕🐕 — Mihir Mahajan (@mihirmahajan) January 13, 2023

#kuttey was must watch like Omkara film yaad aa gaya. @aasmaanbhardwaj what a debutant as a newcomer direction + Caper was new genre what a story + multicasts together. (1/4) — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) January 13, 2023

Go and watch this delightful treat produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films and Luv Films.

Hero and Featured Images: aasmaanbhardwaj/Instagram