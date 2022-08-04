Laal Singh Chaddha’s latest track, Tere Hawaale, is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Earlier today, makers of the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha, released the film’s latest track, Tere Hawaale. The romantic track is sure to remind you of your loved one!

Amidst the buzz surrounding the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers released a new song from the movie earlier today. The track Tere Hawaale, a romantic number, has the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Laal Singh Chaddha makers release new track Tere Hawaale

The song, composed by Pritam, is an expression of love that Laal Singh Chaddha and his lady love Rupa have for each other. The lyrics, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, give the song a whole new meaning and capture the leads’ emotions perfectly. You can listen to the song below:

The romantic number is the fifth track the makers have released from the film. Released without a video, the song puts the spotlight on the lyricists, songwriters, musicians, and technicians, who have worked hard to create this magical number.

Arijit is the voice behind many soulful numbers, such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Laal Ishq and more. Shilpa, to her credit, has beautiful songs such as Khuda Jaane, Tose Naina Laage and Aahatein, among others. Pritam, too, has given music for several hit film albums, including Life In A… Metro, Dhoom 2, Jab We Met and more.

The film, an adaptation of the movie Forrest Gump, also stars Naga Chaitanya (in his Hindi film debut) and Mona Singh in important roles. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 and Kiran Rao, the film is set to release on August 11, 2022, and the trailer of it already looks quite promising.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @aamirkhanproductions/Instagram