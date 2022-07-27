‘Luckyman’ teaser: Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar plays God in romance feature

Legendary late artist Puneeth Rajkumar’s role in S Nagendra Prasad’s highly-anticipated romantic comedy has fans moved. Titled Luckyman, the trailer finds him playing a supreme being who offers the lead a second shot at marriage.

Starring Love Mocktail star Darling Krishna and HaraHara Mahadeva actress Sangeetha Sringeri – Luckyman is slated to be an entertainer. The teaser, which recently dropped, also set off a wave of conversations on social media, courtesy of Puneeth Rajkumar. In the one-minute video, the late actor is seen playing God and putting on his dancing shoes to groove alongside actor-director-dancer Prabhudeva.

Luckyman teaser sees Puneeth Rajkumar in an extended cameo

The film explores the lives of a couple who have the quintessential best friends-to-partners story. Often expected to be a recipe for eternal love, the two struggle to save their marriage until a God steps in to give the lead actor a second chance to fix things. Directed by S Nagendra Prasad, Luckyman is the Kannada remake of the Tamil movie Oh My Kadavule, with Rajkumar stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi.

Also in the teaser? Popular actor-director-dancer Prabhudeva, who grooves alongside Rajkumar in a special dance number. The movie’s music is composed by V2 Vijay and Vicky while cinematography was helmed by Jeeva Shankar. Editing is credited to JV Manikanda Balaji. Luckyman is produced by PR Meenakshi Sundaram and R Sundara Kamaraj under the Parsa Pictures banner.

The release date of the movie is yet to be determined. Rajkumar was last seen in James, which was dubbed by his older brother Shivarajkumar and released posthumously. In this movie, however, the actor’s voice is reportedly his own and fans took to social media to rave about his signature on-screen smile and voice. Adding to this, Shivarajkumar was quoted saying by News 18, “Audience will hear his splendour voice in the movie.” Post this feature, Puneeth Rajkumar’s passion project Gandha Gudi will hit the theatres on October 28.

All images: Courtesy Luckyman Trailer/YouTube