Here are some lesser-known facts about ‘Shershaah’ star Sidharth Malhotra

The official ‘Kukad‘ of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra will be celebrating his birthday this January 16. Sidharth Malhotra is now almost 15 movies- old in the industry, and has carved a niche for himself in all these years. Having seen so many ups and downs in his career, the actor has come a long way to become one of the most bankable names in the industry. What started as an assistant director job on the sets of Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan, turned into a glorious acting career. Malhotra used every opportunity that came his way post his stint at Johar’s for his benefit. Today, the actor’s name is attached to several big hits and he has garnered a very strong fanbase.

After working with Karan Johar as an assistant director, Sidharth eventually bagged his first lead role in 2012. He made his Bollywood debut with Johar’s teen drama titled Student of the Year alongside co-debutantes Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The debut was a successful hit after which the actor was seen in films like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Ek Villain (2014), and Kapoor & Sons, which was unfortunately followed by a couple of years of flop films.

The minor setback, however, did not bring the actor down. He claimed his position back after his performance as Vikram Batra in the war film Shershaah. The actor was lauded by both critics and fans for his exceptional performance. He is now gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu, a spy thriller which will stream on Netflix from 20 January.

While the actor is not too shy when it comes to opening up about his personal life, there are many well-kept secrets that his fans don’t know about. So to mark his birthday, let us take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

Here are some interesting facts about Sidharth Malhotra

His TV stint

Before bagging SOTY, the Mission Majnu actor worked in a 2009 released television serial called Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. He played a small role of Jaichand. He had also auditioned for a film that was supposed to be directed by Anubhav Sinha. However, the film was shelved, and Sidharth landed the assistant director job.

Sidharth Malhotra is a rugby fan

Sidharth has a keen interest in sports and rugby seems to be one of his favourite sports. He is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and his love for sports explains why. The actor used to play for the Delhi Hurricanes Rugby team

He is a certified scuba driver

The Ittefaq actor loves to travel, and fans often find him touring different parts of the world. Back in 2018, the actor got official training to become a certified scuba diver.

Student of the Year was not his planned debut

The actor was not supposed to mark his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year. He was supposed to essay a key role in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s starrer Fashion. Due to certain obligations related to his contract, Sidharth could not go ahead with this project.

His wish to work with Deepika Padukone

Sidharth Malhotra has worked with some very wonderful actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif. However, for the longest time, he has wished to work with Deepika Padukone. The actor believes that he and Padukone have experienced the same kind of ups and downs in their career, and hence would have a great understanding of the craft and a passion to make good films.

He loves to sketch

Out of the many hidden talents that the Aiyaary actor has, not many know that he is a wonderful artist. Malhotra loves to spend his spare time doodling and sketching cartoons.

Worked on another project with Karan Johar before SOTY

Before bagging SOTY and working as an assistant director on KJo’s My Name is Khan, Malhotra had worked on another project with the filmmaker. The actor served as an associate director on Johar’s 2008 release Dostana.

All Images: Courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram