‘Love Hostel’ trailer: Not a love story for Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey

The trailer of Love Hostel, starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, packs no less than a shock for everyone.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Mundra and Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel releases on February 25 on Zee5.

Love Hostel trailer

What starts as a shared moment of love between two lovers turns into gunshots and bloodshed. How did they land here?

Jyoti and Ashu, played by Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, are a young couple in love based in North India who elope to escape her family. Of course, this doesn’t sit well with them, and the family is on the hunt to get them killed.

They turn to the police for help and take refuge in a dingy hostel, where the police put them for safety. But her family can go to any extent to avenge her marriage to Ashu, which has brought dishonour upon them. So, they hire an assassin to get them killed.

Bobby Deol plays the never-seen-before ruthless mercenary, who is back on the screen after a long time. Talking about his role, Bobby Deol said, “Dagar is a character who has his ideologies, and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written; it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar, but I am glad we worked it out.”

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar shared the trailer of the film on Instagram today.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram