‘The Kashmir Files’ and 9 other low-budget films that became massive hits

The Kashmir Files has been on a winning streak ever since its release. Despite the controversy, or because of it, the film has entered the 100 crore club in a week. This Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has garnered Rs 167 crore so far. The low-budget film is based on the Kashmiri pandits genocide and is expected to break the records of the highest pandemic grosser, Sooryavanshi.

The making cost of The Kashmir Files is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, and the film is expectedly heading towards Rs 300 crore. Also, it has become the third-highest weekend grosser after big-budget films like Bahubali – The Conclusion and Dangal. Looking at the massive success of The Kashmir Files, here we are with a list of other low budget films which made it huge after their release.

Low-budget films that scored big upon release

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 and turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film is based on the genocide of Kashmiri pandits that happened in the year 1990. Directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, it highlights the whole incident and the struggle of the people affected. The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 and received huge commercial and critical acclaim. It stars ace artists like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and more.

Kahaani

Kahaani is one of the biggest hits as far as a female-centric film is concerned. Released in 2012, the Vidya Balan starrer is a thriller co-produced and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film was based on a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband during the festival of Durga Puja. The making cost for Kahaani was estimated to be Rs 8 crore, while the film gathered around Rs 104 crore in the Indian market. Apart from Balan, the film also had Parambrata Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

No One Killed Jessica

Another hit starring Vidya Balan, No One Killed Jessica was inspired by a true story based on Jessica Lal’s murder case. She was a budding model and a bartender who got killed by a politician’s son during a party in 1999. The film was made on a budget of Rs 9 crore and gained massive recognition for the portrayal of the story. It managed to bank Rs 45.72 crore. No One Killed Jessica also starred Rani Mukerji and was produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Vicky Donor is a romantic comedy. The film dealt with the sensitive topic of sperm donation and infertility. It was released in 2012 and became a hit among the audience, skyrocketing lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s fame in Bollywood. Made with a budget of around Rs 15 crore, this Shoojit Sircar directorial went on to become a commercial success and gained Rs 66.32 crore.

Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho was another feather actor Ayushmann Khurrana added to his cap. The film was an instant success based on the untouched topic of middle-aged pregnancy. It chronicled the life of a Delhi-based couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao, who are expecting, much to the disappointment of their family. The film was praised for its plot and everyone’s performance, including the late Surekha Sikri. It garnered Rs 221.48 crore worldwide against its making budget of Rs 29 crore.

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu was a romantic comedy-drama directed by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and produced by Shailesh R Singh. It starred R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The film is based on a bold and quirky small-town girl who gets hitched to an NRI doctor. Upon its release in 2011, it received immense commercial and critical success, which banked Rs 88.72 crores. Apart from Ranaut and Madhavan, the film starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Deepak Dobriyal.

Secret Superstar

Despite being an Aamir Khan production, Secret Superstar was a low-budget film at Rs 15 crore. It was based on a story of a teenage Muslim girl, played by Zaira Wasim, who is a budding singer on YouTube. She shares videos by disguising her identity through burkha, and her coming-of-age story deals with domestic abuse, feminism and equality. The film grossed Rs 965 crore worldwide, making it the most successful film of 2017 in India. Meanwhile, Secret Superstar was also well-received overseas and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide in the Hindi language.

Stree

Based on an urban legend, Stree was another low budget film. It was a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut which was inspired by Bengaluru’s story of the 80s where an unknown spirit of a woman knocks on people’s doors late at night. Stree was released in 2017 with a budget of Rs 20 crore and went on to become one of the best horror comedies of all time. It received major commercial and critical success and banked as much as Rs 180.76 crore. The film won a number of nominations in many awards including Filmfare, and more. Alongside the main cast, it also included Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar was a biopic of an Indian athlete who also served as a soldier in the Indian Army. The film’s story chronicled his life of how he was forced to become a rebel against the system from being an Indian National Games gold medalist. The lead role was essayed by late actor Irrfan Khan and was made under a budget of Rs 4.5 crore. The film became an instant hit and was acclaimed critically, too. It won the Best Feature Film and Best Actor in the 60th National Film Awards 2012. Apart from Khan, the film also starred Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

A Wednesday !

A Wednesday! was a 2008 thriller written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced under UTV Motion Pictures and Friday Filmworks. The film documents a fictional incident in the life of a senior police official played by Anupam Kher who narrates the event regarding a common man. A Wednesday! was a low budget film that starred Naseeruddin Shah who threatens to bomb the city of Mumbai after the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings. The film was a sleeper success and garnered a number of accolades including the Best Debut Film of a Director at the 56th National Film Awards.

Featured image: Courtesy YouTube/Zee Studios; Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@vivekagnihotri