‘Oruthee 2’: V K Prakash announces sequel of the Navya Nair starrer

Just a few days after the release of Navya Nair starrer thriller Oruthee, the makers have announced the sequel of the film. Rumours were abuzz that there’s going to be the second part of the Malayalam film, and now the makers, including director VK Prakash has confirmed the same.

The official social media handle of the production house has released the poster of the sequel titled, Oruthee 2.

Oruthee 2 is going to have a similar cast from the previous film, including actors Navya Nair, Vinayakan, and Saiju Kurup. The poster also has a line in Malayalam that reads, “A Woman is a better human than a man.” Meanwhile, the tagline of, Oruthee was “The Fire in you.”

Makers release brand new poster of Oruthee 2

The decision came after the successful response from the audience for Oruthee. The film was released on March 18 and has received a positive response from the audience. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the main lead Navya Nair even shared a series of reviews and praise received by the whole team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Nair (@navyanair143)

Oruthee chronicles the life of a fictional character Radhamani, essayed by Navya Nair. The film portrays the story of the ups and downs she undergoes in her life in just three days. Apart from Nair, the thriller also stars Vinayakan, who is seen playing the role of a policeman. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast includes, Adithya, Saiju Kurup, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Manu Raj, and Chaali Pala.

The sequel will narrate the story of Radhamani in continuation from its first part. Meanwhile, filmmaker V K Prakash plans to start Oruthee 2‘s production by December.

Featured Image: Courtesy YouTube Mazhavil Manorama; Hero Image: Courtesy YouTube Mazhavil Manorama