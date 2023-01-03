Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s love story: A look at their blossoming relationship

After years of shying away from the media and keeping their relationship very private, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship public a few years back. Social media PDA, several public appearances and many sweet Instagram posts later, Malaika and Arjun are now telling the world that they are head over heels in love with each other. Recently, the actress opened up about her relationship on her new show — Moving In With Malaika, and discussed her future plans with her beau.

In a conversation with her good friend and director, Farah Khan, Malaika is seen telling her, “We have talked about this, you have to talk about these things with your partner. I think I am a better person in a relationship. Whatever decision I took is because I wanted to be happy. I am happy with the person I have in my life right now. I don’t care what the world thinks about it.”

The two are very stable in their relationship and they never miss a chance to motivate each other. Just as magical as their connection, the timeline of their relationship is no less than a fairy tale. The two connected after Malaika’s divorce and it blossomed into a beautiful relationship. Let’s take a look at Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s relationship.

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor’s relationship: A look at how the couple fell in love

The divorce and the late-night meetings

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan filed for divorce in 2017. Arjun Kapoor was already a regular at their house because of his close ties with the family. Reports suggest that he was even present at the time of the divorce to lend support. Soon after the separation, Malaika moved into a new apartment. The Kuttey actor was often spotted visiting her late at night. This was the first time rumours surfaced online that something is brewing between the two.

The many public appearances

While the duo never commented on their relationship status, the duo was often spotted spending time together. Be it an event, a social gathering or a casual outing, the lovebirds were always together.

Their appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

The speculation became more solid after the couple made a red-carpet entry together at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. Everyone could not help but notice their sizzling chemistry on the sets of India’s Got Talent, which confirmed that something is cooking between them.

Malaika Arora’s birthday

For Malaika’s 45th birthday, the two were spotted flying off to Italy together. Paps spotted them walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport. The lovebirds posted pictures from the trip on their respective Instagram accounts, dropping subtle hints about their blossoming romance.

Family bonding with Malaika’s son

Things got pretty serious between the two and both of them were now being spotted together at family get-togethers. Arjun also created a special bond with Malaika’s son Arhaan.

Their Koffee With Karan confessions

Trust Karan Johar to make sure that he gets all the gossip out in open. During season 6 of KWK, Malaika made a special appearance on the show and confessed that she ‘likes’ the actor. Later during the same season, Arjun confirmed his relationship with the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress.

They made it Insta-official

On Arjun Kapoor’s 34th birthday, Malaika made the relationship Insta official. She shared a cosy picture of her embracing Arjun in a hug. Ever since then, the two have not shied away from talking about each and letting the world know how much they adore each other.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtsey Malaika Arora/Instagram