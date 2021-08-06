Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Dial 100 tells the story of a policeman’s fight to save his family on an ill-fated night. With an OTT-fit cast comprising Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta, and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, this fast-paced crime-thriller releases on Zee5 today.

Dial 100 story —

On a seemingly usual night, the Police emergency control room receives a call from a woman who appears suicidal. Officer Nikhil (played by Manoj Bajpayee) tries to calm her down and understand what is bothering her, but he discovers that the woman has a weapon. As Nikhil presses her to reason her possession of the weapon, she tells him to wait and watch for her real intentions. Time passes on, and more calls are exchanged. It is clear to Nikhil that the woman has sinister intentions, and his family is in danger. Nikhil has little time to save his family from the clutches of the hysterical woman.

Suspense ensues in the emergency control room when Officer Nikhil receives a call from a disgruntled woman. Soon, the trailer introduces the woman as Seema Palwa (played by Neena Gupta), who has taken Nikhil’s wife and son hostage. She seems to be acting out of deep revenge, and when Nikhil asks her what she wants, she says she wants justice. Seema has lost her child, and for some reason, she holds Nikhil responsible for the tragedy. He must try everything to protect his family from this unpredictable woman.

Dial 100 cast —

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is quite comfortable playing the role of a cop, having displayed excellent performances in The Family Man, Special 26, Naam Shabana, and more recently in Zee5’s Silence: Can You Hear It?. In this movie, the versatile actor plays the role of an officer with a plan.

Neena Gupta

The famed actress of the yesteryears is making her presence felt yet again. With movies like Sardar ka Grandson and recently Chhatrasal, and Masaba Masaba to her credit, Neena Gupta brings old charm in the modern digital space. Here, Gupta plays an antagonist, a vengeful woman who has taken Nikhil’s family hostage.

Sakshi Tanwar

Best known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar kii and Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of a scared mother and wife after being taken hostage by Seema Palwa. Tanwar was last seen in Mission Over Mars on Zee5.

All images: Courtesy Zee5