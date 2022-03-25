Govinda to The Rock: Varun Dhawan shares his top 5 on-screen idols

Our March cover star Varun Dhawan tells us about the five on-screen idols who inspired him to be an actor.

Gracing the March cover of Lifestyle Asia India is one of the most bankable and popular actors in the country, Varun Dhawan. Known for his brilliant performances in movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, October, and Sui Dhaga, Varun Dhawan has always managed to impress his fans with his good looks and acting skills. Growing up, he had a lot of inspirational figures in his life. We caught up with the star to know about his five all-time on-screen idols.

5 on-screen idols who inspired Varun Dhawan

The Rock

Varun’s love for Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is not hidden. He is a huge fan of the former WWE wrestler and Hollywood superstar. Dhawan has always been vocal about his admiration for The Rock on social media. From praising his movies to impersonating him, he is an ardent fanboy of the former wrestler-turned-actor. When he appreciated The Rock’s Hobbs and Shaw, the latter even responded to Dhawan’s tweet and called him ‘the best’.

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best 👍🏾🥃@HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has acted in several movies directed by Varun Dhawan’s father filmmaker, David Dhawan. He has been a fan of Salman Khan since his childhood and continues to hold him in high regard. Speaking to Lifestyle Asia, he revealed that Khan’s movie Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya impacted his style and fashion sense in a big way. “I remember there was a very iconic picture of Salman Bhai wearing his baggie jeans and showing his Calvin Klein underwear strap,” Dhawan recalls.

Mehmood

Varun Dhawan has been obsessed with actors who were great at improv comedy. One such actor who has been a big inspiration for the Judwa 2 star is the legendary Mehmood. Best known for playing comic roles in Hindi movies, Mehmood worked in over 300 movies. The late actor is also referred to as India’s national comedian. From playing the hero’s friend to playing the lead himself, Mehmood had an illustrious career as an actor, singer, director, and producer.

Govinda

This should not come as a surprise to Varun Dhawan fans. He has often been compared to Govinda, which the actor thinks is a compliment for him. Govinda has been the leading man in most of the successful films directed by his father, David Dhawan. These include movies like Hero No 1, Raja Babu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to name a few. Varun Dhawan has also appeared in the remake of one of Govinda’s most iconic movies Coolie No 1. Govinda’s brilliant dance moves and unmatched comic timing have had a huge influence on him during his formative years.

Dilip Kumar

VD has great respect for the legendary Dilip Kumar. His father, David Dhawan, always told him that Dilip Kumar is the greatest actor in the world. According to VD, watching the movies of Dilip Kumar is educational for artists. He also paid tribute to the yesteryear superstar on his tragic demise in 2021. “Gopi, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, and Devdas, to name a few, introduced us to so many new genres while he effortlessly performed each character. Thank you,” he wrote.