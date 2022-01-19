Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: Movie releases to look forward to in 2022

Marvel fans, 2022 is about to be a really good year for you. Marvel Studios has released the complete list of release dates of movies and Disney+ series that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the delayed release of five biggies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios is gearing up for an eventful year.

New release dates for upcoming Marvel Studios films are here! Mark your calendars: https://t.co/QAUhjUoYFp — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 18, 2021

Here are all the movies and series slated to release as a part of the MCU Phase 4

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be busy dealing with the Multiverse in this instalment and is seen seeking help from Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen in the official teaser. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes as a sequel to Marvel movies like Doctor Strange, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as a crossover to the first season of Disney+ series Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8, 2022

While the story for this movie remains closely under wraps, it is a direct sequel of Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi returns as the director and Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, God of Thunder. Other famous Marvel characters making an appearance in this instalment are Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman, Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson and Peter Quill portrayed by Chris Pratt, among others.

Ms. Marvel

Release date: Summer 2022

A Disney+ television series, Ms. Marvel may not have a specific release date, but 2022 is surely getting ‘Marvel-ous’ with the announcement of its summer release as part of MCU Phase 4. Based on the superheroine of the same name, Ms. Marvel stars Iman Valleni as Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American artist and avid gamer who is obsessed with the Avengers and aspires to join them. The series will also feature Aramis Knight as Kareem and Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan.

Moon Knight

Release date: To be announced

Though the exact premiere date is yet to be announced, the first season of Moon Knight will have six episodes that will revolve around a “complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.” Set against the backdrop of Egyptian iconography, the series will feature Oscar Isaac in the titular role and Gaspard Ulliel as Midnight Man.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release date: November 11, 2022

Black Panther legend Chadwick Boseman holds an irreplaceable place in our hearts, but his legacy and the Marvel world will live on in this sequel. Though Marvel will not recast the role of T’Challa to honour the late actor, the title of Black Panther can be taken up by others including Shuri, T’Challa’s sister played by Letitia Wright. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Deadline that a computer-generated Boseman will also not be included. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed by Ryan Coogler and will also see Lupita Nyong’o back as Nakia.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release date: December

Before the Vol 3 of The Guardians of the Galaxy hits the big screens in 2023, Marvel Studios is gearing up to make 2022 Christmas a holiday to remember with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Starring Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon and Zoe Saldana as Gamora, the holiday edition directed by James Gunn will stream on Disney+ in December this year if all goes as planned.

In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn revealed that the Guardians special is yet to be filmed.

What If…? season 2

Release date: To be announced

Though a release date hasn’t been announced, What If…? will be back with season 2 on Disney+ in the summer of 2022. Marvel Studios’ first ever foray into the animation sphere, season one of What If…? was an instant hit with the last episode airing on October 6, 2021.

Head writer and executive producer AC Bradley had compiled a series on standalone stories for the debut season, which were connected by cliffhangers, but season 2 is going to be somewhat different. The series is shown from the perspective of Uatu, The Watcher, who examines alternate realities from the MCU until he is compelled to intervene in the finale episode to stop Infinite Ultron.

Secret Invasion

Release date: To be announced



Another much-awaited series from MCU to release this year on Disney+, Secret Invasion’s first season will have six episodes. A sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the series will feature Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury and Ben Mendelson as the Skrull Talos the Untamed. The Disney+ description of the show reads, “The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.” These shape-shifting aliens were first introduced in the 2019 Captain Marvel film.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Marvel Studios/ @MarvelStudios/ Twitter