Masaba Gupta marries her ‘Masaba Masaba’ co-star Satyadeep Mishra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Mishra in an intimate wedding ceremony this week. Wearing a light pink raw silk lehenga with a lime green dupatta from her own brand’s new bridal collection, Masaba looked ethereal. Satyadeep too wore a kurta-pyjama set from the House of Masaba colour co-ordinating with the fashion designer. Not only the bride and groom were in House of Masaba, but family and friends of the newlywed couple too sported clothing from the ‘it’ fashion label.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba announced her wedding to the No One Killed Jessica actor. The fashion designer and actor opted for a court marriage, attended by close family and friends. “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” she posted followed by a string of emojis, along with two images of the couple.

All about Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra’s relationship

Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of the Netflix web series Masaba Masaba and the two hit it off right there. Satyadeep who played the role of Masaba’s ex-husband in the web series, connected with the fashion designer ever since. Occasionally spotted on Masaba’s Instagram posts, the couple made it kinda official when Masaba shared an adorable birthday post for her now husband.

Masaba also shared two portraits of herself describing her wedding ensemble in detail. Meanwhile, Satyadeep Mishra shared Masaba’s post on his Instagram story with hearts emojis. Interestingly, Masaba’s father, former cricketer Vivian Richards too flew down from the Caribbean to attend his daughter’s wedding. Sweet, isn’t it?

Well, we wish both Masaba and Satyadeep, a happy married life!

