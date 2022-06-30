‘Masaba Masaba’ season 2: Every detail to know from Masaba’s next chapter of life

The fearless and indomitable couturier is back with Masaba Masaba season 2, the wacky slice-of-life sitcom on Netflix. And looks like our wait is over, as the teaser dropped in today.

In season one of this biographical drama series, we saw the fashion designer straddle the worlds of fashion and family while making a foray back into the dating world. Starring Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta playing themselves, Masaba became the reigning queen of relatability after the show aired. The show resonated with millennials and Gen Z for being engaging and relatable. As the teaser dropped today, here’s what we can be expecting from Masaba Masaba season 2.

Looking at the Masaba Masaba season 2 teaser

Masaba Masaba S2 is coming to Netflix on July 29, 2022. This season is directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Vinyard Films. Apart from Masaba herself and Neena Gupta, the show also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Kusha Kapila, Rytasha Rathore, Kareema Barry, Ram Kapoor, Barkha Singh, and Armaan Khera.

In the teaser, we can see Masaba sitting in the washroom waiting for the results of her pregnancy test. A few moments later, she steps out to share the news with her mom Neena Gupta who’s seen anxiously waiting for her outside. This 28-second clip is interesting enough to tease us!

In Masaba Masaba S2, we will get to witness the powerful mother-daughter duo, known for their unconventional choices, dealing with new highs and lows. They are stepping on to new career avenues, new (and old) love interests, grief, and emotions that pull them back and taking control of the reins of their lives as they navigate through unknown territories.

Director Sonam Nair, in a statement, said, “When Ashvini Yardi brought Masaba Masaba to me, it was an idea, an idea I fell in love with immediately, and I was sure it was going to bring a host of good feelings with it. Bringing this series to life for me, was an experience I’ll never forget. I got to experiment and work with not only a great service like Netflix but also incredibly dedicated, honest and talented actors. Season 2 is a pivot into newer regions but with the same amount of heart and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from teaser; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Netflix India