Masaba Masaba S2 to Good Luck Jerry: Get ready for these 5 new releases this week

It’s not every week that you have huge releases with starry affairs geared up. But this week is different. With lots of big movies and shows on the pipeline, the week ahead looks promising and entertaining. Post pandemic, as theatres are opening up, you can go watch your favourite stars on screen or stay at home and just simply log into any OTT platform. Whatever you choose to do, have fun with the big new releases this week.

Vikrant Rona

A Kannada fantasy action-adventure film directed by Anup Bhandari, this film has been creating a lot of buzz. It stars Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was first titled Phantom and later on changed to this. A pandemic-affected film that was stalled for a while, this film will finally see the light of the day this weekend, and is one of the most awaited new releases this week.

Release date: July 28, 2022

Ek Villain Returns

Mohit Suri is back with Ek Villain Returns, eight years after its prequel. More killer and deadlier than its predecessor, this one has a brand new cast of John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The trailer opens by taking us back to 2014, when Rakesh, played by Riteish Deshmukh, was going around killing women in order to feel powerful. Eight years later, there’s a new villain in town, who claims himself to be the messiah of all one-sided lovers.

Release date: July 29, 2022

Good Luck Jerry

Next on the list of new releases this week is another Kapoor sibling’s movie that will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. An upcoming dark comedy crime film, this is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain. This is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. This is a film dealing with the underworld and crime, with a hilarious take on it. If this is reminding you of Delhi Belly, you’re not wrong.

Release date: July 29, 2022

Masaba Masaba S2

The fearless and indomitable fashion designer is back with the second season of Masaba Masaba. Starring Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta playing themselves, this season you will see a lot of popular faces. That is, if you spend a lot of time on Instagram. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Vinyard Films, the second season will premiere this week on Netflix and is one of the biggest new releases this week to look forward to.

Release date: July 29, 2022

Rangbaaz: Darr ki Rajneeti S3

The third installment of the crime drama is back with a bang this week on Zee5. The new season stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh, and revolves around the story of a gangster-turned-politician from Bihar. Even though the makers and actors have denied it, there are speculations that the character of Vineet Kumar Singh is based on the late strongman-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was the MP from Siwan.

Release date: July 29, 2022

