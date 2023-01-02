‘MasterChef India’ S7: Timings, contestants, judges and all you need to know

India’s biggest and most prestigious cooking show is back with its seventh season and gourmands are in for a treat! MasterChef India 2023 is back after a brief hiatus and loyalists have been waiting with bated breath. Celebrated chefs, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora will be headlining the show as judges.
After a gap of three years, MasterChef India is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The culinary show is set to be bigger than all the previous seasons, giving all home cooks, chefs and aspiring chefs a platform to display their skills and bowl over the biggest names in the Indian food industry. If you are a fan of the show, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Masterchef India 2023.
Everything to know about Masterchef India 2023
Where to watch it?
The long wait for the seventh season of MasterChef India is finally over. The show will air on Sony TV from January 2, 2023 onwards, Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.
In case you miss it, you can also catch the repeat telecast of the same, on Monday to Friday at 7:30 am, 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm, and 11:30 pm.
The show is also available on the Sony LIV app.
MasterChef India 2023 judges
Season 7 of MasterChef India will see some old faces and some new. The judges for this season are celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.
Chef Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef, author and restaurateur, is a name that’s synonymous with MasterChef India after having judged seasons 2 and 6. With plenty of restaurants in India and abroad, Chef Brar is known for staying true to his roots of Lucknawi descent and keeping the monarchy of Indian dishes alive.
Chef Vikas Khanna, too, is a name synonymous with MasterChef India. An Indian chef, restaurateur, cookbook writer, filmmaker and humanitarian, Chef Vikas Khanna needs no introduction. Having studied at Culinary Institute of America and New York University, Chef Khanna received an honorary doctorate at GD Goenka University as a recognition for his outstanding work in culinary art, philanthropy, and humanitarianism and the global reach he earned as a chef.
Chef Garima Arora, an Indian chef, became the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star in November 2018. Having studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, she worked with stalwarts like Chef Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen. In 2017, she opened her first restaurant Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017, which is a Michelin-star restaurant now.
View this post on Instagram
MasterChef India 2023 contestants
The following is a list of all the 36 contestants who got shortlisted for Season 7.
Rakhi Ganeriwal, an entrepreneur from Mumbai
Purnima
Rohan Agnani, a baker from Mumbai
Nayanjyoti Saikia, a blogger from Shillong
Priya Vijan, an entrepreneur from Bangalore
Sakshi Tripathi, a student from Lucknow
Ratika, a digital creator from Kolkata
Shubhjeet
Kamaldeep Kaur, a baker from Punjab
Dyuti Banerjee, a blogger from Kolkata
Vineet Yadav, a makeup artist from Lucknow
Dhananjay Kode, from Himachal Pradesh
Amjad Lala
Shambho
Nazia Sultana, a home chef from Guwahati
Priyanka Biswas, a home baker from Kolkata
Avinash Patnaik, a home chef from Odisha
Kanupriya Marwah, from Jaipur
Brijesh Pandya, a cake artist from Ahmedabad
Aruna Vijay, a digital creator Kanchipuram
Gurkirat Singh Grover, a law graduate from Haryana
Shanta Sharma, a home chef from Assam
Baa, YouTuber from Mumbai
Arahant Jain, chef from Jaipur
Megha
Biswajit Moharathi, a chef from Bhubaneswar
Sachin Khatwani, a chef from Lucknow
Ekta Malik, a home baker from Jammu
Suvarna Bagul, a home chef from Mumbai
Payal Kamat, a home chef from Nagpur
Neelam Agarwal from Siliguri
Deepa Chauhan, a chef from Chennai
Shishir Mehta from Jaipur
Yashu Verma, a chef from Kolkata
Mohabbat Singh Cheema from Punjab
Chahat Gupta, a chef from Jammu
All Images: Courtesy Instagram