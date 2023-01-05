‘MasterChef India’ Season 7: How 78-year-old Baa won more than just the apron

One of the best cooking shows, MasterChef India Season 7 is breaking the monotony of reality shows on television and how! If you have been following the show, you know by now that it is so much more than just a cooking show. Last night, 78-year-old Urmila Baa proved just that.

A story of strength and resilience at 78, that’s what a cooking show in India is about. Yes, MasterChef India celebrates a good dish, but what makes your dish so special? It’s the story you’re trying to tell through your cook. 78-year-old Urmila Baa, popularly known by her YouTube channel as Gujjuben, came on MasterChef India last night and won more than just the apron. She won the hearts of the judges and everyone watching her on television. Know more about Urmila Baa, aka Gujjuben.

78-year-old contestant stuns everyone on MasterChef India Season 7

In India, you will find daadis in every household being a masterchef in the true sense of the word. But when Urmila Baa took a step to take her love for food and cooking further ahead, she represented all our daadis whose ghar ka khana we miss and how!

Having lost her husband and two of her kids at a young age, Urmila Baa is the embodiment of undying spirit and resilience. She didn’t give up and decided to go through life 2.0 with one thing that comes the best to her – cooking. She started her YouTube channel, which goes by the name of Gujju Ben Na Nasta, where she whips up delicious Gujarati classics and other Indian recipes.

Even judges were left astounded by her, especially Chef Vikas Khanna. Chef Garima Arora even admitted that she might be cooking the most complex dishes in the world, but for a classic Khakhra recipe, she resorts to Baa’s YouTube channel, ‘Gujju Ben na Nasta’.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Screenshot from episode