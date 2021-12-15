Meet Manasa Varanasi, a beauty queen from Hyderabad representing India at Miss World 2021

With Harnaaz Sandhu’s massive win at the Miss Universe 2021, we have another contender who is out there putting India on the global map of beauty queens yet again. Meet Manasa Varanasi, representing India at Miss World 2021. And like always, we are here with all the details you need to know about her.

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

Born on March 21, 1997, Manasa Varanasi (24) is representing India at the Miss World 2021 pageant to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16. Earlier this year, in February, she won the title of Miss India World 2020 and has been on a roll since then.

Hailing from Hyderabad, with a degree from Vasavi College of Engineering, Manasa worked as a financial information exchange analyst at FactSet Fix Certification Engineer. From a nerdy, camera-shy kid to a confident role model — she has come a long way.

What was her early life like?

Manasa developed an interest in performing arts as she was growing up. She attended the Global Indian International School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and participated in a whole lot of extra-curricular activities while in school.

In college, she interned at the prestigious Reliance Jio USA, Inc, post which she started working as a financial information exchange analyst back in Hyderabad. Manasa considers her grandmother, mother and younger sister the three most influential women in her life.

Manasa wears many hats. She was a vocalist in her college music band called ‘Nine Days’. She is trained in Carnatic music and in Bharatnatyam, a classical dance form. Not just that, she has also learned sign language and is an adventure enthusiast. If these were not enough, she is also skilled at embroidery, an intricate art form of stitching.

Before winning the title of Miss India World in 2020, she had won the title of Femina Miss India Telangana in 2019, and that is what kick-started her journey of beauty pageants. Here’s hoping that we have another international beauty title winner from India again!

Manasa Varanasi and her humanitarian projects

As we know, an integral part of any beauty pageant is to care about the world around us and advocate for and be actively involved in making the world a better place for us to live. Manasa has been associated with the Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP) project, where she has been working closely with the Telangana government.

Recently, along with the government, she launched the 1908 campaign, where she urged the government to take measures in order to protect women’s and children’s rights. This led to the rollout of 33 vehicles by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, which are actively working towards the protection of women.

Manasa has also been associated with several NGOs and is also passionate about causes like climate change and sustainability.

Manasa Varanasi on her Miss World 2021 journey

Just as one could imagine, this is a surreal journey to be a part of. From going through strict diet and workout routines to going through the entire grooming session to get home the crown, Manasa is doing it all.

Calling the prep hectic, in an interview with New Indian Express, Manasa said, “Every day is filled with new learnings, and I enjoy immersing myself in the hectic preparation process.”

When she was asked what she would do if she won the title, she said, “My Beauty With a Purpose Project, 10-9-8, is all about building supportive ecosystems for children in distress. Winning Miss World would be a chance to further expand my project, and learn, grow and build on the meaningful legacy of beauty with a purpose.”

Beauty with a purpose indeed!

