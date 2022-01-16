Meet Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur, who represented the country at Mrs World 2022!

Navdeep Kaur, who won the Mrs India World crown, was among the top 15 at the Mrs World 2022, held in Las Vegas. While she didn’t win, Navdeep bagged the award for Best National Costume at the pageant, the finale for which was conducted on 15 January 2022.

The beauty queen made history when she won the Mrs India World 2020-21, as she doesn’t come from a world of pageantry but from a small town near Rourkela, in Odisha, writes Zee News. She studied computer science engineering before finishing her MBA. According to DNA, she worked as an assistant manager in a bank and then as an assistant professor.

While Navdeep Kaur didn’t win the crown, which was grabbed by USA’s Shaylyn Ford, she did win the award for the Best National Costume. Her ethereal outfit, in shades of gold, was inspired by the Kundalini Chakra, her official Instagram handle states. The outfit symbolises the movement of energy in the body’s chakras from the base to the spine up through the crown, her post states.

In an interview with Odisha Bytes, Navdeep, who has been married for seven years now and is a mother, talked about how she prepares for pageants. “I have been one of those girls next door. This was never my profession. So, I am leaving no stones unturned, when it comes to the preparation. I am being groomed under the guidance of international trainers with over 20 years of experience,” she said.

Navdeep, who is nothing but an inspiration for all, said that she was blessed to have a supportive family that stood by her. She said, “When we talk of Indian married women in our society, it is difficult for them to move out of their professional set-up or houses. But, I was blessed to have supportive families. I want to leave a mark so that my achievements inspire at least one woman each day. If women start believing in themselves by looking at my journey, that would be an achievement.”

