This month in memes: All the chuckle-worthy details of August 2022

From Ryan Gosling’s new film appearance to the new AI looming over artists’ jobs, here is a roundup of the best memes of August 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout August 2022. This month seems to not have been very eventful, or maybe it’s just because we can’t see anything out of our windows from the amount of rain we’ve been graced with of late. And as we’ve cooped up inside our walls, we’ve also got a fair share of content about the entertainment industry. Find those and more – presented through the medium of memes (courtesy, the Internet) down below.

Remember when Shakira was in hot water for tax frauds? Escandalo.

Judge: You’re gonna have to serve… Shakira: pic.twitter.com/D9Cbp5Qg11 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 29, 2022

An AI which can illustrate customised art to your hearts desire launched this month, and everyone is having fun with it

Guess we’re canceling our plans for the evening

Beyoncé is really out here treating the gays and gals. Queen behaviour.

8,293 tonnes of pollution (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift spotted with boyfriend Joe Alwyn travelling and touristing around the world on the magic carpet in order to ethically prevent CO2 emissions. pic.twitter.com/bzzTuB6F8n — anchal (taylor's version) (@anchaltoowell) July 30, 2022

That would be a lot of stops at Amazon coffee shops

The Sandman premiered this month, and we have ourselves a new favourite grumpy emo

watching the sandman and all i can think about is this pic pic.twitter.com/nlOrdqDDI2 — ratte (@m0nbee) August 18, 2022

Also from The Sandman, with The Corinthian exuding an energy we can relate to