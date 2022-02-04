‘365 Days’ actor Michele Morrone to make Indian debut with Jacqueline Fernandez

After raising temperatures with the Polish erotic film 365 Days on Netflix, Italian singer and actor Michele Morrone will soon be making his debut in the Indian showbiz industry with a music video.

Morrone shared the poster of the music video ‘Mud Mud Ke’, which will also star actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

More about the music video and Michele Morrone’s Indian debut

The Italian actor will begin his journey in the Indian entertainment industry with a song that will be released by Anshul Garg’s label Desi Music Factory. ‘Mud Mud Ke‘ will also mark the label’s first international collaboration.

While the trailer will release on 8 February 2022, the video is slated for a pre-Valentine’s Day premiere on 12 February.

The team behind the video

The video will feature acclaimed singer Neha Kakkar and her hitmaker brother, Tony Kakkar. Having previously worked with the label on a number of peppy music videos, some of the songs by the duo include Shona Shona, Goa Beach, Kanta Laga and Zindagi Mil Jayegi.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the video will be choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

The Fernandez and Morrone collaboration

The two actors have shared their excitement to work together. According to a Times of India report, Jacqueline said, “It’s wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation’s musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Morrone, too, looks forward to the release and he said, “I’m grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I’m aware that the music of India has a wide reach, and it defines the nation’s heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

What’s in store for the two actors?

Fernandez shot to fame with the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer, Kick, and has a number of films in the pipeline, starring with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, among other leading actors.

On the other hand, Morrone’s 2020 film, 365 Days, starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka, is set for two sequels. He also looks forward to working in India.

(Main and fatured image credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/@jacquelinefernandez/ Instagram; Michele Morrone/ @iammichelemorroneofficial/ Instagram)