‘Mili’ review: Twitter gives Janhvi Kapoor’s thriller a thumbs up

Mili reviews are out and netizens have given their opinion on the Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal starrer.

A survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, this is a remake of the popular 2019 Malayalam film Helen by the same filmmaker. The film follows the spine-chilling plot of a woman fighting to stay alive after being stuck in a freezer.

As the film released on November 4, 2022, Twitter is ablaze with the first reviews already. From the looks of it, people are liking the film already, calling it the perfect balance of thrill and drama. But all Mili reviews have given a special mention to Janhvi Kapoor, calling her the heart and soul of the movie, and giving her extra brownie points for her incredible performance.

Janhvi Kapoor has been constantly trolled online for her acting skills and more but with a film like Mili, she is gaining a foothold. Janhvi’s role in Mili is earning her positive reviews and praises and it will surely put her ahead of the league amongst her contemporaries.

Let’s see what netizens have to say about this film.

Mili review: What is Twitter saying?

From critics to fans, almost everyone is heaping praise on the Janhvi Kapoor starrer. Let’s check it out.

#MiliReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) #Mili is a Supremely engaging film which provides tension & thrills in equal measure. 1st half is slow but picks up well towards the interval while 2nd Half is Powerful & emotional.#JanhviKappor delivers career best act in her most challenging Role. pic.twitter.com/5NrtADevqj — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 4, 2022

Was a chilling experience watching #mili showing how inner strength is everything! #JanhviKapoor did total justice proving that apples don’t fall far from the tree 🙂 totally living it up being #Sridevi Ji’s daughter. Good luck @BoneyKapoor ji, #JanhviKapoor & the whole team! pic.twitter.com/7NI3uVY3Px — Brinda Prasad (@BrindaPrasad1) November 3, 2022

#Mili is a well executed, edge of the seat thriller!! #JanhviKapoor as a small town working girl, as a victim of circumstances and as a fighter, performed exceptionally well👌 @arrahman added great value!! My bigg congratulations to @BoneyKapoor ji ❤️

A MUST WATCH #MiliOnNov4th pic.twitter.com/349VeQqmxA — KONA VENKAT (@konavenkat99) November 2, 2022

#MiliReview It's Chilling, It's Thrilling & It's Brilliant.

Outstanding Survival Story. And Yes, #Mili is #JhanviKapoor's BEST till date. ⭐⭐⭐💫 Mili is the at par with its original #Helen, both directed by #MathukuttyXavier. It's Spine Chilling and g

MUST WATCH. pic.twitter.com/Ibf8sZOETh — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) November 4, 2022

To sum up, if the reviews are to be believed, Mili looks promising. In a day and age when Bollywood is experimenting and going truly pan-India with remakes of regional movies, Mili looks like another milestone.

