Millie Bobby Brown to star in Russo Brothers' sci-fi film 'The Electric State'
29 Jun 2022 04:30 PM

Trinetra Paul
Millie Bobby Brown is all set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi flick The Electric State, to release on Netflix. It is being directed by the Russo Brothers. With their latest movie, The Gray Man, hitting the theatres on 15 July 2022, and Netflix the following week, this news comes as a big announcement for viewers.

With this sci-fi project, Netflix aims to reunite some familiar names as part of the cast and crew, making it quite a star-studded affair.

Here’s more about The Electric State

The movie

The Electric State is a live-action big-screen adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel. As per Netflix, the story depicts the journey of a young woman named Michelle (Brown) who is accompanied by a ‘sweet but mysterious robot.’ The duo join hands with an eccentric drifter and head out on a trip across an ‘electrified, retro-futuristic’ American West to find Michelle’s younger brother.

The team and cast

Besides Brown, Chris Pratt may join the cast as the talks are on. If confirmed, it will mark the reunion of Joe and Anthony Russo with Pratt after Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The Electric State also brings together a number of crew members who have previously worked together on other noted films. The film’s screenplay is being done by The Gray Man writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. They had also worked as scribes for the sibling directors’ Captain America and Avengers movies.

The film is being made as part of the ongoing partnership between Russos’ production house AGBO and Netflix. According to a Deadline report, the Russo brothers and Mike Larocca are producing for AGBO and have Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall as producers as well. Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, Geoff Haley, Markus and McFeely serve as executive producers of the project.

Filming and release date

The film was first taken to Universal but got shifted to Netflix after the former refused a budget of USD 200 million. With the Stranger Things star and the team onboard, Netflix says that production can start in October. No release date has been announced yet.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy Millie Bobby Brown/ Facebook)

The story first appeared in Augustman Malaysia

Trinetra Paul
An ardent foodie, Trinetra seeks every opportunity of travelling and writing. Storytelling and slam poetry are her go-to jam. Her lazying around ideas includes binge watching and whipping up some snacks or searching the next place to visit.
