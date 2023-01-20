facebook
Sidharth Malhotra shines in the covert spy-thriller, ‘Mission Majnu’
20 Jan 2023 10:15 AM

Sidharth Malhotra shines in the covert spy-thriller, ‘Mission Majnu’

Romaa Daas

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu has finally released on Netflix. Peddled to be a film par excellence, Mission Majnu is certainly one of the many Bollywood films that fans have been waiting for. Striking a chord and resonating with the Republic Day sentiment, Mission Majnu is sure to bowl you over. And with a score like Ambar Tale in Sonu Nigam’s voice, it only adds more to the patriotic feels. A calm and composed melody like that, is definitely going to be the new track that will be added to the list of evergreen patriotic tunes we have. On that note, let’s take a look at the reviews pouring in for Mission Majnu.

Inspired by real events, the Sidharth-Rashmika starrer pays homage to the several unsung heroes of India – who’ve given their life for protecting their motherland at all costs. Sporting a kurta-pyjama and kohl-rimmed eyes, Sidharth Malhotra plays the perfect espionage. The Shershaah actor packs in powerful punches with each action scene and the dialogue he delivers. The conviction with which Sidharth Malhotra plays Amandeep Ajitpal Singh will leave you amazed and remind you how far he’s come from his Student of the Year days. Bet you’ll say ‘oh munda kukkad kamaal da’.

 

South star Rashmika Mandanna is as gracious as ever. The Pushpa star is too on a mission to prove that she has a lot to offer when it comes to her craft. She made quite the right noise with the romantic number Rabba Janda and fans couldn’t help noticing her effortless chemistry with Sidharth. Here it is.

Mission Majnu review by Twitterati

Well, Sidharth Malhotra has just impressed his fans but critics too. The early reviews actually scream out loud how craftily the film has been made.

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and co-produced by RSVP and GBA, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain in supporting roles. Call in the weekend already and catch Sidharth Malhotra’s action-adventure on Netflix now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy sidmalhotra/Instagram

Netflix Bollywood movies Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna
Sidharth Malhotra shines in the covert spy-thriller, ‘Mission Majnu’

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
